"Forgot to put my jersey on": Anthony Davis recalls embarrassing 2012 Olympics moment that got Kobe Bryant 'hot'

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is looked up to by several young players in the NBA today for what he has accomplished in the game. But there was a time when he was the one admiring the league’s stars.

One such moment came during the 2012 London Olympic Games, where he was part of the USA Basketball team which eventually won the gold medal. He joined NBA superstars such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook on the team.

In a recent episode of The Backyard Podcast, Anthony Davis recalled his London Games experience and how he was starstruck by the company he was in, which even resulted in an embarrassing moment involving Bryant.

‘AD’ said:

“I was so starstruck. It hit me. We were in the locker room and I forgot to put my jersey on. So I got my shirt on, I’m 220. I’ve got to wear sleeves. And we’re on the bench, we’re playing Nigeria and we’re up like 70. Coach K said, ‘AD you’re in.’”

“So I unzipped my jacket, and all I saw was a white shirt. So I went back to the bench and said, ‘Coach, I forgot to wear my jersey.’ So they got someone to get the jersey for me. But Kobe was hot. He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I felt really embarrassed.”

Watch what he had to say below, beginning at 35:30:

At the 2012 London Games, Team USA swept its way to the gold medal, culminating with the squad defeating Spain in the championship game.

Kevin Durant was the team’s leading scorer (156) with an average of 19.3 points in the eight games they played.

NBA rookie Davis, for his part, played limited minutes and finished with averages of 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in seven games.

Anthony Davis open to playing for Team USA in Paris Games

Following his stint with Team USA in the 2012 Olympics, Anthony Davis has not made an appearance again in the Summer Games. It is something he looks to change later this year in Paris.

Last year, the 12-year NBA veteran said he is open to playing for USA Basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics, happening from July 27 to August 11, if he is asked to.

During media day back in October 2023, he said:

"Bron asked me last year and I told him, 'If they ask me, I'm in.' So, I'm just waiting on that ask." (9:40)

If he gets to play in the Paris Games, Anthony Davis could be reunited with 2012 Olympic Games teammates LeBron James (LA Lakers) and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) as well as 2014 FIBA World Cup teammate Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

