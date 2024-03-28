“Forgot this scammer was alive” "Getting healthy at the right time": Lakers fans react to Gabe Vincent’s potential return against Nets

Gabe Vincent was acquired by the LA Lakers on a three-year, $33 million contract in the offseason. However, a knee injury hampered his progress this season, resulting in him only playing five games so far. However, he has made great progress in his recovery and is on pace to rejoin the team during Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Vincent's last game was on Dec. 20, 2023, in a 124-108 win against the Chicago Bulls, where he played only 14 minutes. He had a successful surgery on Dec. 27, and has missed 45 games since then. He is thus set to return to the team after 100 days.

Following the recent update by Charania, several fans shared their reactions to the news on X.

"Lol, I forgot this scammer was alive."

The fans' reactions were divided as some looked forward to Gabe Vincent's return, while others were worried that he might complicate the team's rotations. In the five games he's played for the Lakers, Vincent averaged 5.4 points (37.5% shooting, including 11.8% from 3-point range) and 3.0 assists.

There's no denying that the team has an abundance of players at the guard position from D'Angelo Russell to Austin Reaves. It'll be interesting to see what adjustments will be made to re-insert Vincent back into the rotation.

Despite only being in ninth place (41-32 record) in the Western Conference, the LA Lakers are on a five-game win streak. With only nine games remaining in the regular season, the team is eyeing for a strong finish heading into the postseason.

Gabe Vincent talked about the move to the LA Lakers

Speaking with JJ Redick on "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Gabe Vincent said that he strongly considered staying with the Miami Heat. However, certain developments occurred that led him to join the Lakers.

"Miami was the team that gave me an opportunity," Vincent said. "... I was pretty open about willing to go back. ... But when it came down to it, business got in the way and there was a certain point that the Heat could only get to and other teams were able to get more. ... But fortunately I found a new home and it seems like it's a good fit."

Originally, Gabe Vincent went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft. He was previously with the Sacramento Kings on an Exhibit 10 contract before being moved to the G-League, playing for the Stockton Kings. However, he was later signed by the Miami Heat on a two-way contract, where he worked his way into being a vital piece of the team's rotation.

Despite only playing in five games so far for the Lakers, Vincent could end up being an important rotation piece for them, similar to how he was with the Miami Heat.