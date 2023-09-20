Former 12x All-Defensive player believes Jaren Jackson Jr.’s ‘rhythm’ from shambolic FIBA run will still benefit Grizzlies star

Former 12-time All-Defensive player Kevin Garnett believes Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to have a good year in the upcoming NBA season. Speaking on his podcast KGcertified, Garnett thinks Jaren Jackson is going to use the rhythm he developed playing in the FIBA World Cup to have a strong showing for his team in the upcoming season.

According to Garnett, the FIBA World Cup gave the Memphis Grizzlies big man a practice run for the NBA season he wouldn't have gotten anywhere else. Jaren Jackson Jr. laced up for Team USA in their disappointing world championship campaign.

"I'm looking at it like this; he is going to have a really good year. You know why I say that? Where can you go in the summer and get that type of run? F*** how he played, it's because of his rhythm. He's used to spotting up and being a bigger big and helping a lot on the help side," Garnett said.

Garnett also thinks Jackson will improve in other aspects of his game:

"He's in rhythm now to take him right into training camp and I don't care what you say, you're going to go into training camp with some confidence playing from FIBA. You know what I'm saying, and he's in rhythm. Watch how his three ball looks, watch his help and his activeness."

Jaren Jackson Jr. key to the Grizzlies success

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a stellar 2022-23 season capped off by winning the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award. While the Grizzlies lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson was arguably their most impactful player in the series with star teammate Ja Morant sidelined due to injury.

Jackson's superb performance was a major factor in his Team USA selection. At the FIBA World Cup, he was tasked with the team's center duties, a role he appeared to struggle with, particularly in the final rounds of the tournament.

His main downfall was repeatedly getting into foul trouble as evidenced when he fouled out in the loss to Lithuania.

Kevin Garnett's comments will be a comfort to Jackson. Garnett is one of the greatest centers in the history of the game and is widely respected by players and fans alike.

If Jackson can build on the 'rhythm' garnered from playing in the FIBA World Cup and propel the best version of himself into next season, there is no reason why this young Grizzlies team cannot have an outstanding season.