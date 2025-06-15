  • home icon
  • Former 5'9" NBA All-Star gets mocked online for making a pitch to Kings amid PG woes: "Give it up brother - join the ESPN crew”

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jun 15, 2025 03:52 GMT
Isaiah Thomas hints he's willing to reunite with Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings’ point guard situation has become an open secret after a disappointing 40-42 campaign that ended without a playoff berth. With De’Aaron Fox traded midseason, the team leaned on Keon Ellis and rookie Devin Carter as primary ball handlers — an experiment that failed to yield much success.

To make matters worse, a fan on X highlighted that the Kings are the only franchise to have drafted three All-NBA-caliber point guards since 2000: Fox, Tyrese Haliburton (who was flipped for Domantas Sabonis) and Isaiah Thomas, whom they picked in 2011 but dealt via sign-and-trade in 2014.

Thomas, now an NBA journeyman who hasn’t logged significant minutes since his Celtics days (2015-2017), responded to the post with a subtle hint that he’d be open to returning and helping the Kings fill their point guard void. However, fans didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet.

“Give it up brother - join the ESPN crew,” one fan said.
Other commenters piled on, mocking Thomas’s continued public attempts at a comeback.

Since 2022, Thomas has primarily played in the G-League, with short stints on NBA rosters including the Hornets and Suns via call-ups.

His most impactful stretch came during his time with the Boston Celtics, but his performance has notably declined since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that, he had stints with the LA Lakers (twice), Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Insider: Kings targeting former and current Celtics guards — none of them Isaiah Thomas

Despite their glaring need, the Kings aren’t expected to pursue the 5-foot-9 guard..

NBA insider Jake Fischer (via The Stein Line) reported that Sacramento is monitoring three veteran point guards this offseason — all with Boston Celtics ties, but none named Isaiah Thomas.

The trio includes Jrue Holiday (Boston), Marcus Smart (Washington) and Malcolm Brogdon (also Washington).

Other options expected to be on the free-agent market include D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and Tre Jones.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
