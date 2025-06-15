Former 5'9" NBA All-Star gets mocked online for making a pitch to Kings amid PG woes: "Give it up brother - join the ESPN crew”

The Sacramento Kings’ point guard situation has become an open secret after a disappointing 40-42 campaign that ended without a playoff berth. With De’Aaron Fox traded midseason, the team leaned on Keon Ellis and rookie Devin Carter as primary ball handlers — an experiment that failed to yield much success.

Ad

To make matters worse, a fan on X highlighted that the Kings are the only franchise to have drafted three All-NBA-caliber point guards since 2000: Fox, Tyrese Haliburton (who was flipped for Domantas Sabonis) and Isaiah Thomas, whom they picked in 2011 but dealt via sign-and-trade in 2014.

Thomas, now an NBA journeyman who hasn’t logged significant minutes since his Celtics days (2015-2017), responded to the post with a subtle hint that he’d be open to returning and helping the Kings fill their point guard void. However, fans didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Give it up brother - join the ESPN crew,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other commenters piled on, mocking Thomas’s continued public attempts at a comeback.

Jake @playoffjake LINK It ain’t over already?????

Ad

Alex james Walker @alexwalker0986 LINK Not sure if they hiring for security or the equipment manager anymore. You could try tho lil bro

Ad

Stino @mustbetwoStinos LINK Dude it’s been over for almost a decade , have some pride

Ad

🎩 @HR_6IX LINK Deadass bro you talk like a parody account version of yourself

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since 2022, Thomas has primarily played in the G-League, with short stints on NBA rosters including the Hornets and Suns via call-ups.

His most impactful stretch came during his time with the Boston Celtics, but his performance has notably declined since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that, he had stints with the LA Lakers (twice), Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Insider: Kings targeting former and current Celtics guards — none of them Isaiah Thomas

Despite their glaring need, the Kings aren’t expected to pursue the 5-foot-9 guard..

Ad

NBA insider Jake Fischer (via The Stein Line) reported that Sacramento is monitoring three veteran point guards this offseason — all with Boston Celtics ties, but none named Isaiah Thomas.

The trio includes Jrue Holiday (Boston), Marcus Smart (Washington) and Malcolm Brogdon (also Washington).

Other options expected to be on the free-agent market include D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and Tre Jones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.