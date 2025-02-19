Former 5x All-Star reveals intense competitive atmosphere at Michael Jordan Dome: "It was all about bragging rights"

Warner Bros. built the Michael Jordan Dome during the filming of Space Jam in August 1995. Because MJ wanted to work out while doing his scenes for the animated sports comedy, the production company catered to his needs. Soon, the venue became a basketball hotbed in the offseason as college players and NBA stars trooped to Burbank, California.

In 2020, Slam Magazine interviewed some technical people, trainers and players who were in the middle of the action. Tim Hardaway, a then Miami Heat star, had this to say about the games inside the inflatable facility:

“You weren’t there to just BS around. There was shit talking up in your face, good defense. It was very, very, very competitive. You didn’t want to lose. It was all about bragging rights.

“You came with your best. You were there to bust people’s a** and show them, this is the way it’s going to be all season long when I play against you. You wanted to put something in people’s minds.”

Hardaway, a five-time All-Star, wasn’t the only NBA player who opened up about the fierce competition. Reggie Miller, per the report, engaged Michael Jordan in heated back-and-forths. Grant Hill, Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley, Charles Barkley, Alonzo Mourning, Larry Johnson and others also showed up.

Muggsy Bogues, who appeared in the film but could not play in the pickup games, said there was “some unforgettable trash-talking” in most of the games.

Midway through the 1994-95 season, Michael Jordan returned from a brief dalliance with baseball. The Chicago Bulls lost in the second round of the playoffs in 1995, prompting him to work on his game even when filming Space Jam. Although unorthodox, the plan worked as he led the Bulls to their second three-peat after the Jordan Dome games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. did not win a playoff series against Michael Jordan

After the famous workout in California in the offseason, Tim Hardaway faced Michael Jordan in the playoffs for the first time in 1996. Against the 72-10 Chicago Bulls, Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning and the Miami Heat lost 3-0 in the first round.

Hardaway averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. Jordan, having completed a full regular season, put up 30.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.7 SPG. Chicago beat the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

The Heat and the Bulls met again in 1997. This time, the Eastern Conference semifinal stage became the battleground for the intensely competitive teams. Chicago won the first three games before Miami took the fourth. The Bulls closed out the series in Game 5 with a 100-87 win.

Tim Hardaway averaged 17.2 PPG, 5.6 APG and 4.6 RPG. Michael Jordan led the Bulls with 30.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.8 SPG.

