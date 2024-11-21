Former 6MOY calls out Celtics superfan Bill Simmons for snubbing LeBron James from top 10 NBA players list

Former Phoenix Suns star Eddie A. Johnson criticized NBA insider Bill Simmons after "The Ringer," a sports and pop culture platform founded by Simmons, excluded LeBron James from its top 10 NBA players list. Simmons, a lifelong Boston sports enthusiast and devoted Celtics fan, established the website in 2016 and currently serves as its CEO.

"The Ringer" recently released an updated ranking of the top 25 current NBA players, placing reigning MVP Nikola Jokic at the No. 1 spot, followed by Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Notably, Lakers superstar LeBron James was ranked 11th, missing out on the top 10.

Eddie A. Johnson, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the year award in 1989) voiced his frustration with LeBron’s omission from the top 10. He also expressed disappointment over Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker not securing spots among the league’s elite.

"Good Job @BillSimmons," Johnson said in a tweet. "LBJ Played in 71 games last year. and avg 26/8/9. Shot 54% and 41 from 3. Doing the same again this year. 24/8/9 51% 41 from 3 but he is 11. Jalen Brown and Booker getting jobbed to. Not shocked."

LeBron may have had a slow start to the 2024-25 season, but the four-time NBA champion has been on fire during the Lakers' current six-game winning streak. The 20-time All-Star recently achieved a career milestone, notching four consecutive triple-doubles for the first time.

Fans react to "The Ringer's" list

Basketball fans shared their reactions to "The Ringer's" top 10 NBA players list, with many echoing Eddie A. Johnson's sentiments by expressing frustration and disagreement with the rankings.

"Simmons hates Lebron. Weird deranged hate too. So much of NBA media is embarrassing. Lebron is still better than Steph, KD, and Ant. But Simmons goes on his pod and says Lebron is barely top 20. I guess 4 straight triple doubles got him up to 11th," a fan wrote.

"There is no chance in the world that Joel Embiid is better than Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown or Donovan Mitchell… you have to BE THERE… you have to SHOW UP for your teammates and be a leader and star," commented another fan.

"LeBron at #11?! The man’s 39 and still dominating. Give him some respect," wrote another user.

"They shouldn’t rank unhealthy players honestly cuz why is Joel ahead of lebron? Why is he ahead of ANT? and Steph hasn’t been better than AD or bron what is this blasphemy," said another.

Talking about LeBron James, the four-time league MVP will be in action when the Lakers square off against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

