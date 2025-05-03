Former Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry sees surprise potential in LeBron James, Steph Curry-backed Golf league

LeBron James and Steph Curry were two of the many investors who are enjoying the success of TMRW Golf League(TGL). The indoor golf league took off in its inaugural year, bringing a new energy to a sport largely ignored by fans. Its success even caught former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry off guard.

Lasry owns one of the teams in TGL and has been on the ground floor of the league's development. He was a co-owner of the Bucks from 2014 to 2023 before selling his stake in the team to pursue new business opportunities. When it was being talked about initially, TGL was seen as a risk for investors, but that didn't stop Lasry, LeBron James or Curry from backing the new league.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Lasry said that investors expected TGL do garner 250,000 viewers in its first season. The league's popularity took off and enjoyed a wildly successful year on ESPN's networks. While Lasry's expectations were high, TGL crushed them, averaging more than double what he thought it would.

Lasry and the league's other investors, including LeBron James, Curry and other big name athletes, are happy that their investment is already paying dividends.

""It's worked out far better than we thought," said Lasry.

TGL brought in stars from the PGA world into a new-age competition in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Players played on teams, hitting shots in a simulator before walking over to a futuristic putting green to try and score better than their opponents in front of a raucous crowd. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Xander Shauffele were some of the biggest stars who participated.

LeBron James and Curry have invested in many businesses outside of the basketball world as they grow their portfolios. TGL is just another positive investment that they can add to their books as the league continues to grow in popularity.

LeBron James investments include a new powerboat racing league

TGL has proved to be a great investment for LeBron James, but that wasn't the only risk he took in a new league. The all-time NBA great invested in the UIM E1 World Championship, a powerboat racing league that is growing in popularity after its first season.

LeBron James is one of the league's newest investors, joining big names like Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady and Virat Kohli as big-name athletes who are getting in on the new league. James is launching a new team ahead of the league's second season and is excited to be involved.

“As a lifelong fan of sports and competition, the opportunity to own an E1 team that represents such a high level of innovation in sports is incredibly exciting,” said James. “E1 is a new type of global competition that’s revolutionizing water racing and I’m proud to be at the forefront of its expansion in season two.”

James has built a business empire off the court throughout his 22-year career. Now, the King sets out to conquer a new league as an investor.

