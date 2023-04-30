Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka reflects on his time after tumultuous suspension

On April 25, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was named the new head coach of the Houston Rockets following their former coach Stephen Silas' departure from the organization.

Considered to be one of the most undisciplined young teams in the league, Udoka found the team's situation most appealing compared to other teams that were also eyeing him for the job.

During a press conference held by the Rockets organization, Ime Udoka addressed his time reflecting after being suspended by the Boston Celtics for an inappropriate office relationship.

“The steps you take when you deal with adversity, there can be some beneficial things that come out of it," Udoka said. "It would have been a wasted year if I sat back and sulked about certain things, but I took steps and a process to improve myself. I’ve become a better father, a better family member to the people I hurt."

Udoka led the Celtics to their first-ever NBA Finals in 2022 since 2010 during the "Big 3" era with one of the most promising young cores. The Rockets organization considered this factor along with doing extensive background research on Udoka in making the decision to hire him for the head coaching position.

Before the regular season ended, there were already reports of former Rockets coach Stephen Silas losing the voice in the locker room composed of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

For the Houston Rockets, the hiring of Ime Udoka as the team's head coach could be the culture change they've been seeking to galvanize the players involved to put them back into playoff contention.

Celtics players on the hiring of former coach Ime Udoka by the Houston Rockets

Before the Celtics' Game 5 matchup against the Hawks last Thursday, Derrick White was asked regarding his thoughts on the hiring of Ime Udoka by the Houston Rockets.

"I am happy for him and wish him nothing but the best," White said. "I think he will do a good job of changing the culture. That's the kind of guy and coach he is. He is going to do a good job helping them turn things around."

Similar to White, Al Horford was also happy that his former coach got a second shot at coaching for an NBA team.

"I think it's good — I am happy for him," Horford said. "Last year, we were put in so many different situations as a team that we had never been in. All of that experience carried us throughout the year...It is good that he got that opportunity."

Before the start of the 2022-23 regular season, with Ime Udoka primed and ready to lead his team back to the NBA Finals, he was suspended on September 23, 2022 by the Celtics organization upon being caught for his inappropriate office relationship which violated multiple policy regulations.

