Former Clippers center pinpoints one thing he hates most about LeBron James in honest admission

LeBron James remains a part of the basketball headlines even as he enjoys his offseason. The four-time MVP stirred social media late in July when he posted on Instagram clips of his workout in a former LA Clippers training center. Although the venue already belongs to Klutch Sports, the Clippers' branding raised questions about James’ future with the LA Lakers.

Ad

Former Clippers center Olden Polynice, who appeared in Byron Scott’s “Fast Break” podcast on Tuesday, said this about James’ legacy:

(20:09 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The one thing that I’ve always hated about LeBron. … When they win, it’s all him. When they lose, it’s all them. I’ve always hated that narrative. We could have spoken more to his greatness if one day he had said, ‘That’s on me.’ Just one time, ‘That’s on me.’”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Polynice added that James is “one of the greatest ever,” but insisted that “facts are facts.” He continued that he could give the title to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or Wilt Chamberlain and be correct about it. Polynice maintained that narratives surrounding James’ alleged inability to own up to losses in the NBA Finals were a dent in his legacy.

LeBron James has averaged 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 55 NBA Finals games, where he has lost 33 times. According to StatMuse, James’ losses are the most in championship history since the 1962-63 season.

Ad

Olden Polynice claims LeBron James deliberately wants to stay in the spotlight

With rumors flying around LeBron James’ future, basketball fans eagerly waited for any news about the four-time champ’s offseason preparations. By posting his workout inside the training center with LA Clippers branding, the 41-year-old quickly caused a sensation.

Olden Polynice, in the same podcast with Byron Scott, commented on James’ Instagram post:

Ad

(29:50 mark)

“I don’t wanna throw the word of the day, which is narcissistic, but it’s kinda like along those lines. He has to stay talked about. He has to stay in the media. That’s all there is [to it]. He knew what he was doing.”

The Lakers reportedly did not engage James in extension talks, a move many thought signaled Luka Doncic’s emergence as the franchise cornerstone. While King James has insisted that he wants to play out his contract with the Lakers, many continue to speculate about his future.

LeBron James and his teammates start the 2025-26 training camp in late September. Expect James to be even more in the limelight once the Lakers' preparations begin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More