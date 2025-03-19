Former Heat champion makes bold prediction on New York Knicks playoff run

The New York Knicks are going to make the Playoffs this year as they've already clinched their Playoff spot. Beyond a postseason berth though, nothing is guaranteed for them once Playoff basketball begins in April.

Based on their regular season performance, it is fair to expect them to have a good run. However, a former NBA champion gave a grim prediction for New York's 2025 championship bid. That former player is three-time Miami Heat champ Udonis Haslem.

Haslem shared his predictions for the Knicks on "NBA Today" on Tuesday. When sharing his insights, he shared an unlikely team to upset New York in the first round of the postseason.

"Now, I like those Thundercats out of Detroit," Haslem said. "I'm looking at that matchup and they're sharpening their swords and they are ready for this matchup. They are excited about this matchup. Cade Cunningham, Malik Beasley — those guys are ready for this matchup.

"Jalen Brunson coming in or not, that ankle isn't gonna be ready 'til the summer time." Haslem continued. "We all know that so he is not gonna be healthy. I'm looking at Detroit and I'm saying this could be a first-round exit for New York."

The New York Knicks are 43-24 and are unless they suffer a massive collapse, they'll enter the Playoffs as the third seed. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have also clinched their spot in the Playoffs. They are the sixth seed at 38-31 but they could overtake the two teams ahead of them depending on how the rest of the season goes.

The Pistons are young and hungry and will be playing in just their third postseason since 2010. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two years.

Pistons' regular season record against Knicks gives Udonis Haslem's argument credibility

Upsets can come from anywhere in the NBA and for the New York Knicks, two of those came at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. The two teams have played three games in their regular season series with the Pistons winning two.

The first time they faced off against one another was on Nov. 1. In that contest, the defensive-minded New York squad held Detroit to 98 points while they scored 128.

Their starters Jalen Brunson (36), Mikal Bridges (15), OG Anunoby (21), Josh Hart (13), and Karl-Anthony Towns (21), as well as Miles McBride, who added 10 off the bench.

Things did not pan out similarly when they next faced each other on Dec. 7. In that game, Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with a triple-double (29 pts, 10 rebs, 15 assists). He also got plenty of help from his supporting cast, especially from Malik Beasley who added 23 off the bench. The Pistons won 120-111.

The Pistons continued their winning ways against the Knicks on Jan.13. Cunningham once again led Detroit to the win, scoring a game-high 36 points to lead his team to a 124-119 victory.

The final regular season game between these two squads is slated to take place on Apr. 10.

