Former Knicks star Jeremy Lin makes his feelings crystal clear about Yuki Kawamura with heartfelt message: "Your greatness has been undeniable"

Former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin was thrilled to connect with Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuki Kawamura during the 2025 All-Star Weekend. The two spent time together on the sidelines, and after their meeting, Lin penned a heartfelt message for the young Japanese guard.

Lin praised Kawamura’s achievements early in his career and highlighted his impact as a role model for fans. He also commended the Grizzlies rookie’s fearless approach on the court, emphasizing his growing influence in the game.

"All-Star at its core is a celebration of the NBA’s fans and the crazyyy talent and hard work of the players. Easily one of my highlights of being back this year was getting to meet @kawamurayuki_8," Lin wrote. "From winning MVP in the BLeague, dominating in the Olympics and now tearing up the GLeague, your skill and greatness has been undeniable and amazing to witness."

Yuki Kawamura responded to Jeremy Lin’s heartfelt message and kind words of appreciation. The Grizzlies point guard reshared Lin’s post on his Instagram story and added a thoughtful message of his own.

"I was so happy to meet NBA and Asian legend. Thank you so much!" Kawamura wrote.

(Credit: Yuki Kawamura/Instagram)

Speaking of Jeremy Lin, the former guard had an extensive NBA career, playing for eight different teams. He also secured an NBA championship during his tenure with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Yuki Kawamura with the Memphis Grizzlies

Since joining the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Yuki Kawamura has quickly become a fan favorite. The Japanese guard has formed a strong bond with his teammates, especially Ja Morant, and his infectious energy both on the court and from the bench has made a noticeable impact.

Kawamura has appeared in 20 games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 1.2 points in 3.2 minutes per game. While his playing time in the NBA has been limited, he has consistently delivered strong performances for the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League.

