Yuki Kawamura drops 2-word reaction on Grizzlies' $104,720,000 star's All-Star selection 

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuki Kawamura reacted to his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.'s All-Star selection. On Thursday, the NBA announced the All-Star reserves for each conference. This marks Jackson's second All-Star nod after he made it in 2023.

Kawamura shared the Grizzlies' Instagram post congratulating its big man. The 5-foot-8 Kawamura accompanied the post with a two-word reaction:

"Congrats brooooo," Kawamura wrote.

Yuki Kawamura's Instagram story (@kawamurayuki_8)

"🌟All-Star Trip🌟 Congratulations to (Jaren Jackson Jr.) on his 2nd career All-Star selection 🦄," the caption read.

In the 2021 offseason, Memphis signed Jackson to a four-year, $104,720,000 rookie scale extension, per Spotrac. The 25-year-old is in the third year of the deal and earns $25.3 million this season. Aside from his first All-Star selection in 2023, Jackson was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year that season. He led the NBA in blocks per game that year (3.0).

In his seventh year in the league, Jackson averages a career-high 22.8 points per game as a key contributor on both ends for the Grizzlies. Memphis has been hovering atop the Western Conference standings — currently at third with a 31-16 record entering Thursday's games.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant among All-Star snubs

Memphis Grizzlies' high-flying guard and two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant was not selected for this year's game at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Morant probably missed out on the nod, as he only appeared in 28 of the 47 Memphis games this season. He has been plagued with injuries and is averaging just 20.3 points. Morant's scoring this season is below his standards. He is shooting just 44.5%. While not known as a prolific 3-point shooter, Morant only hits 30.6% of his 3-pointers this season, per Basketball Reference.

In 2021-22, Morant was named the NBA Most Improved Player after averaging 27.4 points and 6.7 assists on 49.3% shooting (34.4% beyond the arc). The 6-foot-2 guard was named to his first All-Star game in 2022 and was part of the All-NBA Second Team that year.

However, Jaren Jackson Jr. won't be the only Memphis player in the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend. Rookie center Zach Edey and wing Jaylen Wells will participate in the Rising Stars game, while Yuki Kawamura was selected for the G League Up Next game.

