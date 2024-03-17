Former Kobe Bryant rival advocates for retiring Michael Jordan’s 23 across NBA citing people ‘shooting and killing’ over MJ sneakers

Michael Jordan has a big fan in ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, who was a member of the Fab Five, an NBA journeyman and the recipient of 81 points dropped on his head by Kobe Bryant. Rose made news, once again, by taking to X (formerly Twitter) with a bold take.

Rose asked NBA fans on X whether Michael Jordan’s jersey No. 23 should be retired by every team in the league. Many believe Jordan should get universal treatment, much like Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Major League Baseball.

#23 should be retired throughout the entire NBA!!! Thoughts??” Rose wrote on X/Twitter.

Michael Jordan’s number has already been retired by the Chicago Bulls. He led the franchise to six NBA championships. Oddly, the Miami Heat have already adapted Rose’s idea. The Miami franchise has retired Jordan’s No. 23, despite Jordan having zero ties to the team.

Michael Jordan never played there, spending his career with the Bulls and then two seasons with the Washington Wizards in his comeback. He was also the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets but had no ties to Miami.

Jalen Rose continued his argument with a series of tweets. He backed up his argument with some interesting reasoning.

According to Jalen Rose, Michael Jordan’s number should be retired because of his cultural impact. He even had the strange take that his number should get a league retirement because people have been shot over his shoes.

It is true that people have tragically engaged in gun violence while attempting to purchase Jordan shoes in the past. Rose said that is a sign of his cultural impact. His Jordan Brand is transcendent beyond anything else another NBA player has achieved off the floor.

Jordan's shoes continue to sell and dominate the sneaker market, even though he has not played in years. Rose believes this ongoing legacy is proof he deserves to have his jersey number retired.

Who currently wears Michael Jordan's No. 23?

The late great Bill Russell had his No. 6 number retired league wide in 2022. He is the only player to receive this honor so far.

The league may be waiting for certain players to retire first to give up the number to make a move to retire Jordan’s number. LeBron James most notably wears No. 23 and seems unlikely to give it up, especially since he returned to No. 23 when his No. 6 was retired league wide.

Seventeen players currently wear No. 23 in the NBA. Draymond Green, Derrick Rose and Lauri Markkannen are the only other former All-Stars who are wearing it this NBA season.