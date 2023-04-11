Former LA Lakers player pegs team to reach the NBA Finals

Former LA Lakers player Kyle Kuzma is confident that his former team can make it to the NBA Finals this season.

Kuzma's belief in his former teammates stems from his firsthand experience winning the 2020 NBA Finals. While LeBron James has been dealing with a foot injury, he returned for several games at the end of the regular season, helping the Lakers secure seventh place in the Western Conference.

The team's last 18 games saw them win 13 games, demonstrating their ability to compete in the tough West. The Lakers' depth has also improved this season with the addition of several players at the trade deadline, including Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba.

The LA Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday to get a chance to set up a date with the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. While the path is surely tough, the Lakers have the quality to spring some big surprises in the postseason. Kyle Kuzma, who averaged more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career for the Wizards this season, appears confident about the Lakers’ chances, tweeting:

“My hot take.. (but not really) I think the lakeshow can get to the finals.”

Austin Reaves backs the LA Lakers to have a good postseason

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies are the possible opponents for the LA Lakers if they get past the play-in tournament. The Nuggets might have been the best team in the regular season, but all bets are off when it comes to the postseason.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, are also a young team and the Lakers will be optimistic about their chances of making a deep postseason run. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemingly near full fitness, a lot might come down to the fitness levels of those two.

Austin Reaves agreed during a recent interview, saying that he was sure his team could take on anyone when healthy..

“Yeah, for sure," Reaves said. "I think since the trade deadline (in February) we’ve played some of the best basketball in the league. And we’ve actually not been that healthy. We’ve had Bron out at points. We’ve had AD out at points and DLo (D'Angelo Russell). So, if we’re whole and healthy, we like our opportunity.”

