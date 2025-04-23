Former Laker drops bold take on supposed injustice towards Nikola Jokic's MVP tally

The NBA playoffs are here, and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are eyeing their first run to the finals since their 2022-23 title run. Jokic posted one of the best regular-season performances of his career this year and was named a finalist for the MVP award alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The 10th-year big man has taken home three of the last four NBA MVP awards, finishing as the runner-up behind Joel Embiid in 2023, and could be in line to take home his fourth this season.
Despite a slight dip in scoring production from 2021-22 to 2022-23, some believe Jokic deserved the award over Embiid ahead of Denver's first championship bid, including former LA Laker guard D'Angelo Russell.
On Wednesday, Russell voiced his praises for Jokic, picking Denver's anchor to win his fourth MVP.
"Jokic is going to win MVP. He should be going on, like, his fifth MVP right now. And it is what it is. That's where I'm standing," Russell said.
The season where Russell believes Jokic was snubbed for MVP, saw the Nuggets star averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists in 69 games. Meanwhile, Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games to win the MVP.
Jokic and Russell know each other well, dating back to Denver's sweep over the Lakers in the Western Conference finals on their way to the championship in 2022-23. Last season, Denver downed Russell's LA squad in a quick five games, and the Lakers would move the veteran guard to the Brooklyn Nets after suiting up in 29 games this season.
Nikola Jokic leaves MVP-sized stamp on Game 2 despite loss
Despite a legendary regular-season performance, Nikola Jokic has eyes on the prize entering this year's playoffs. Jokic's Nuggets are squaring off against the LA Clippers in the first round, coming off a Game 2 loss after claiming Game 1 on Saturday.
LA tied the series 1-1 on Monday with a narrow 105-102 victory despite a triple-double effort from the three-time MVP. In 43 minutes, Jokic recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, with three steals on the defensive end.
The Clippers shined defensively, forcing Jokic into seven turnovers. Denver finished the game with 20 turnovers, which the LA capitalized on, scoring 21 points off turnovers.
After corraling a Christian Braun miss, Jokic put up a tough last-second look to tie the game and force overtime, but couldn't knock it down. Jokic and the Nuggets will travel to LA for Games 3 and 4.
