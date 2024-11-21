Former Lakers assistant makes opinion clear on Teresa Weatherspoon's dismissal from Sky

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Chicago Sky dismissed Teresa Weatherspoon just one season into her tenure. The decision was met with criticism, with many Sky players offering their support to Weatherspoon.

Former Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy has been in Weatherspoon's shoes, being fired by the LA Lakers along with Darvin Ham and his remaining staff during the NBA offseason. On Wednesday afternoon, Handy offered his support to Weatherspoon after being fired earlier this WNBA offseason:

"Coaching will run into something where organizations feel like they want to go in another direction, and we have to be professional. Does it hurt? Is it disappointing? Is it frustrating? All of those things are included, but (Teresa Weatherspoon) is showing, just like a lot of other coaches, that we have to carry on."

Phil Handy was brought in to join Frank Vogel's staff in 2019-20 and helped the Lakers to an NBA championship as an assistant coach. He spent five seasons in Los Angeles before his firing this offseason.

Before the Lakers, Handy had coached for the Toronto Raptors as a part of Nick Nurse's staff in 2018-19, helping them to a championship as well. Handy won his first championship as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015-16, his first coaching job in the NBA.

Phil Handy, Teresa Weatherspoon headline Unrivaled coaches lineup

Handy and Weatherspoon will join the new professional women's basketball league, Unrivaled, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league will hold its inaugural season in January, with 36 players making up six teams.

On Friday, the league announced its six coaches for the inaugural season. Phil Handy will coach the Mist BC, while Teresa Weatherspoon will coach the Vinyl BC. Here's a full list of all six coaches and their teams.

Andrew Wade - Laces BC DJ Sackmann - Lunar Owls BC Phil Handy - Mist BC Adam Harrington - Phantom BC Nola Harry - Rose BC Teresa Weatherspoon, Vinyl BC

Tip-off for the league's first season is scheduled for Jan. 17, in Miami, Florida.

