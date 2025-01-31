Former Lakers coach reveals tender moments spent with Kobe Bryant after mother's untimely death

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died five years ago in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna. Talking about his legacy during Thursday's episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast, former Lakers coach Bryon Scott recalled the moment he shared with Bryant after his mother's death.

Scott, who was a veteran during Bryant's early days in the league, revealed that Bryant hugged him when he learned about the sad news.

"He (Kobe Bryant) was the first person I told because we were in the locker room together," Scott said. "I was like 'I don't even know why I'm here, I just lost my mom.' But I know my mum, she would want me to be here. Kobe came in and gave me a big hug and everything."

Scott was also present during Bryant's last game against the Utah Jazz in 2016. While the fans present wanted a Hollywood ending to his career, the game didn't start as planned as Bryant missed his first five shots.

Despite the early struggles, he came out stronger as he delivered a game that will not be forgotten. Bryant finished with 60 points, including 23 in the fourth quarter to lead the Lakers to a 101-96 comeback victory.

When Kobe Bryant believed the Lakers dynasty would have ended

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal led the LA Lakers to one of the greatest eras in franchise history. However, the duo was broken up as O'Neal moved to the East and fans wondered what would have happened if he stayed put.

Bryant had different thoughts on that theory. He was a guest on "The HoopHype" podcast in June 2018 with Alex Kennedy and shared his take on it.

"But I will say, in terms of our run, I think it was going to come to an end," Bryant said. "I think Shaq was having health issues that would’ve prohibited us from going on these big runs. ... But I think the reality is that the health issues would’ve really prohibited us from having that kind of huge run. I mean, his health was already affecting us in those last two seasons that we had together."

NBA Finals - Los Angeles Lakers v New Jersey Nets - Game Four - Source: Getty

Bryant and O'Neal's time with the Lakers yielded three consecutive titles from 2000-2002. Bryant joined the Lakers as its draft pick in 1996 while O'Neal signed as a free agent that same year.

While the partnership yielded results, it was initially strained. Under the leadership of legendary coach Phil Jackson, the two managed to find a way to coexist.

