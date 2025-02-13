Former Mavericks executive goes no-holds-barred on Patrick Dumont's comments on Luka Doncic's fitness: "Have a little bit more humility"

Former Dallas Mavericks director of quantitative research, Bob Voulgaris, slammed down on Patrick Dumont for his recent comments on Luka Doncic's fitness. On Sunday, the Mavericks governor spoke on the blockbuster trade that saw Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The governor was brutally honest in his statements and blamed the Slovenian star for not keeping up with his conditioning. However, Voulgaris slammed down on the Mavs' governor's reasoning. On Wednesday, the former director of quantitative research appeared on "The Dumb Zone" podcast, where he spoke about Dumont's statements.

"You inherited a pretty good roster, generational superstars. Have a little bit more humility in knowing what it takes to win. Nico (Harrison) is in a tough position so I can empathize with him," Voulgaris said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Mavs executive then bashed the Texas-based team's governor and commented on his physique:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"But the owner, this guy is like the definition of... He married into money. This guy does not look like he's ever denied himself the luxury of an extra meal. So for him to talk about what it takes to win and to reference Shaq as the ultimate example is just so tone-deaf."

Expand Tweet

The Luka Doncic trade made quite the headlines and upset many Mavs fans. However, the five-time All-Star has settled in with his new team and debuted on Monday against the Utah Jazz. He scored 14 points, collected five rebounds and dished out four assists to help his team secure a 132-113 win.

Luka Doncic opens up about the upset among fans past his trade

After making a successful debut for the LA Lakers against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Luka Doncic sat down with the reporters to answer their queries in a postgame conference. During the conference, one reporter asked the Slovenian for his thoughts on the reaction of the Mavs fans to his trade.

"I saw the fans, obviously I really appreciate it. I was there almost 7 years and it was amazing to experience those fans and their love for me. I will always appreciate that," Doncic said.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic has been a top-three player in the league for the past few years. He led the Mavericks to the NBA finals last season, which made the fans even more upset when they received the news about his trade. Doncic is having yet another All-Star-level run this season. He is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 46.0% shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback