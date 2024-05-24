Former Mavericks executive shoots at Draymond Green for lamenting NBA players' lives in retirement: 'The injustice is palpable'

A former executive for the Dallas Mavericks, Haralabos Voulgaris, threw shade at what Draymond Green said about NBA players and their earnings. During Green's appearance on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he talked about how players are not set to be wealthy after their playing days.

The Golden State Warriors forward talked about how the fines that players get don't make sense to him. Given that Green has always been in trouble with the referees, there's no denying that he's lost a ton of money just through fines. He also expressed his dislike for the way players are taxed.

"As hard as we work to accumulate wealth coming from situations that most people never make it out, and then you get fined the way we get fined, is actually not set up for us to be wealthy after we're done playing," Green said. "This job is not set up, the way were' taxed, the way we're fined.

Green used the example of regular people working hard to earn $100,000, while players in the league would sometimes give up that exact amount when they are fined. But the former Mavs executive doesn't see it the way the NBA star sees it, and sarcastically agreed with the four-time champion.

"He's right, the fact that NBA players are the only ones in the USA that are taxed is really not fair, this has to change," Voulgaris wrote on X.

He followed it up by posting a photo of Green's most recent contract with the Warriors, which is a four-year, $100 million deal to prove his point.

"The injustice is palpable."

Some players have gone bankrupt after they were finished playing, but most of the issue stemmed from how they spent their money. However, good money management is proof for other former players who have grown their wealth even after they've finished playing.

How much money has Draymond Green lost through fines?

Draymond Green is no stranger to the referees as he's crossed paths with a few of them in his career. Given his tough personality and the high level of play, there's always a possibility of him receiving a technical foul or being ejected from the game.

However, when it comes to suspensions, Green is not immune. In the recent season alone, he faced two suspensions, resulting in significant financial losses for every game missed. As of December 2023, it's been documented that the Warriors forward has lost a total of $2.23 million due to fines and suspensions.

However, this does not include the punching incident that involves Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole.

