  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Former Mavs guard clarifies stance after his Alperen Sengun vs Dirk Nowitzki remarks cause major stir

Former Mavs guard clarifies stance after his Alperen Sengun vs Dirk Nowitzki remarks cause major stir

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:55 GMT
An image of Dirk Nowitzki and Alperen Sengun
Former Mavs guard Shane Larkin clears the air on his comment mentioning both Alperen Sengun and Dirk Nowitzki. Credit: Nowitzki/IG, Sengun/IG

Dirk Nowitzki has cemented his place in basketball history for his role in revolutionizing the "stretch big" in the NBA. It's no surprise, then, that fans are fiercely protective of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Ad

Case in point: Netizens came to the German superstar's defense after former Dallas Mavericks guard Shane Larkin claimed that Alperen Sengun, not Nowitzki, was the "best center" that he'd ever played with. The fan reaction to Larkin's take was so intense that he had to post a clarification on his X account.

"I said… Dirk was a 4 man. A PF. Stop trying to create madness," Larkin tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

At the start of his five-year NBA stint, Larkin spent the 2013-14 season playing alongside Nowitzki. At that point, the former Finals MVP was comfortably set in the power forward position as the Mavericks also had big men Samuel Dalembert, Brandan Wright, and DeJuan Blair on their roster that season.

On the other hand, Larkin can hardly be blamed for the praise that he's sending Sengun's way. The 6-foot-11 center made his first All-Star appearance this past season after playing a pivotal role in the rise of his young Houston Rockets team as a playoff contender.

Ad

On Wednesday, Sengun and Larkin helped Turkey pull off a stunning 93-73 win over Latvia in the opening stage of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Performances like this validate Larkin's opinion about Sengun, a player that he believes to be headed towards top 10 status in the NBA.

It's likely, however, that Larkin will choose his words more carefully next time so that he doesn't unintentionally offend fans of his iconic Dallas teammate from years past.

Ad

Viral clip shows Dirk Nowitzki doing TikTok dance with woman identified as his niece

On the court, Nowitzki was one of the most intense competitors during his time. In his retirement, though, the 14-time All-Star has shown a more lighthearted side.

This was on full display in a viral TikTok clip showing Nowitzki busting out dance moves with a younger woman that netizens have identified as his niece.

Ad

This clip may very well have caused Nowitzki's fans to stay tuned to his next internet-breaking dance routines.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications