“The biggest disrespect that they gave him was calling him Robin… He’s not happy about that journey” - Former MIP award winner says Scottie Pippen is the most disrespected superstar of all time

Being the running mate to a star player is never easy, and nobody has done it as well as Scottie Pippen during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Because of his ability to thrive alongside Michael Jordan, they were able to create one of the league's most dominant dynasties.

While Pippen is mainly viewed as a sidekick, that should not take away from how good of a player he was. The former top five pick ended his career as a seven-time All-Star, 10-time All-Defense nominee and was named All-NBA on seven different occasions. On top of his accolades, Pipped was also the first do-it-all forward that has become so common in today's game.

Oldskoolbball @Oldskoolbball2 Scottie Pippen was a basketball machine 🫡 Scottie Pippen was a basketball machine 🫡🔥 https://t.co/3BopflUlwH

Because of Pippen's great talent, ESPN's Jalen Rose gets mad when people only talk about Pippen as a secondary option. He said the Bulls legend is the most disrespected superstar in NBA history.

"I love Scottie Pippen. Like, he's a legend," Rose said. "And before I got in the league, while I was in the league and since I've been out of the league, I consider him the most disrespected superstar of all time. The biggest disrespect that they gave him was calling him Robin.

"Now, when people talk about Scottie Pippen, and you see Scottie Pippen in the 'Last Dance' is out, he not celebrating that. He's not happy about that journey. And that's unfortunate to me."

Is Jalen Rose right about Scottie Pippen being the most disrespected star of all time?

Degree Shooting Stars Competition 2015

Rose has every right to feel upset about the treatment towards someone he looked up to, but it's hard to say Pippen was the most disrespected NBA superstar ever. While Pippen sees it as an insult, being known as the greatest "Robin" in history should be seen as a complement.

Easily the main reason why Pippen isn't the most disrespected is because most fans know how crucial a role he played in the Bulls becoming a dynasty. Michael Jordan may have been the centerpiece to it all, but the team didn't take a leap until Pippen joined the mix.

Real Talk 🏀 @Real7Talk



Watch this amazing mix of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in HD. GREATEST DUO IN NBA HISTORYWatch this amazing mix of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in HD. GREATEST DUO IN NBA HISTORY 💯 Watch this amazing mix of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in HD. https://t.co/65Npz2iyJX

Even when Jordan retired the first time, the Bulls were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. That was in large part because of Pippen's ability to step up and be "the guy" with MJ no longer around. During the 1993-94 season, he posted averages of 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals.

Pippen is one of the best players ever at his position and should not be seen as a disrespected superstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far