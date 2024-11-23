Former NBA champ makes opinion clear on Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves' ceiling

Just months ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards, reached the Western Conference Finals. They had a strong core, a dominant defense, and an up-and-coming star ready to take another leap.

Then again, trading Karl-Anthony Towns may have set them back years. While the move made sense from a financial standpoint, it hasn't had the desired impact on the court.

The Timberwolves have dropped four of their last six games, including two straight losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and suffered a setback against the 4-12 Toronto Raptors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's why former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is starting to believe that this slow start to the season isn't a fluke. Talking on ESPN, he shared his honest thoughts on this team:

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

"(This is) exactly who they are, a Play-in team," Perkins said.

Perkins then urged Rudy Gobert to embrace his role and not force things on offense:

"It's so frustrating. Respect to Rudy, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Do your damn role, man!" Perkins continued. "Your role is to block shots, rebound, and screen and get to the dunker's spot. Why was Anthony Edwards yelling at Rudy? Because the play was actually an isolation to get Julius (Randle) downhill.

"So many times last postseason, we watched Rudy – he's asking for the ball on the post. We don't wanna see that as fans. Your teammates don't want to see it."

Julius Randle says Minnesota Timberwolves reached a low point

Randle has posted solid numbers with his new team. So far, he's averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 50.2% from the floor.

Following the loss in Toronto, he admitted that this was perhaps their lowest point of the season, although he still thinks they can straighten the course of the ship:

"Yeah, I'd say it's a low point for us as a team," said Randle. "I know we'll turn it around. I have faith in everybody in this locker room that we'll turn it around. But at this point, we gotta look ourselves in the mirror and decide what type of team we wanna be on a consistent basis.

"We've had great games, we've had not great games. Myself included. I have to look myself in the mirror and say I gotta be better."

It's still early in the season, and this team is deep, talented and well-coached. Even so, it seems like something will have to change, as Randle's fit next to Gobert is starting to look questionable, to say the least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.