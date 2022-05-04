"There was a great play that Houston used to run.... Adjustments gotta be more lineup based" - Former NBA journeyman outlines changes Philadelphia 76ers need to make to ensure James Harden returns to form

Following their loss in Game 1, former Philadelphia 76er JJ Redick voiced his concerns on ESPN. Reddick believes that, with Embiid out, the 76ers should go small and embrace a style of play similar to Harden's old Houston Rockets teams.

He said:

"To me, the adjustments gotta be more lineup-based. They need more shooting."

Heading into the playoffs, no player was under more pressure to perform than James Harden. Having been traded twice in a span of about 13 months, it was time for the former MVP to step up.

Now alongside one of the game's most dominant forces in Joel Embiid, James Harden can rewrite his postseason narrative. In doing so, he would prove to be a reliable running mate for Embiid.

So far, James Harden's performance has been underwhelming. Through seven playoff games, he is the Philadelphia 76ers' fourth-leading scorer at 18.6 points per game on 40.2% shooting.

After suffering an injury against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid finds himself on the sidelines to open up their matchup with the Miami Heat.

This put even more pressure on James Harden to perform as the team's sole All-Star. He posted 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in a losing effort.

Philadelphia 76ers' experiment yields positive results

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat — Game 1

Doc Rivers went with DeAndre Jordan as the starting center in place of Embiid. After the veteran big man struggled early, he was quickly pulled for Paul Reed. Following this change, the 76ers went on a run that got them back in the game.

While the 76ers never want to be without Embiid, his absence forced them to experiment. Upon Rivers' lineup experiment, he may have stumbled onto something that works.

Not only did Reed provide a lift, but Tobias Harris held his own for stretches at center as well. The 76ers dropped into a zone with this small lineup, and Miami's half-court offense struggled.

There are some issues with going small for long periods, but it might be the 76ers only option. At this stage of his career, DeAndre Jordan is not a serviceable big man. While he brings size to the frontcourt, he is no match for Bam Adebayo.

As the 76ers attempt to stay afloat without Embiid, embracing small ball could be the answer. They could even try it for stretches when the All-Star is off the floor.

It's unconventional, but based on the results, it's worth another shot.

Edited by Adam Dickson