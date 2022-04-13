"This ain't Houston, this ain't Oklahoma City... Daryl Morey, to me, has put his whole career on the line" - Stephen A. Smith believes 76ers GM has taken a big risk with Harden trade 

Daryl Morey shocked the NBA community when he acquired James Harden at the trade deadline in February. Following a months-long standoff with Ben Simmons, Daryl Morey was able to get his long-awaited reunion with the former MVP.

Since Harden took the floor with Philadelphia, the new-look 76ers have garnered mixed results. While the duo of Harden and Joel Embiid has proven to be formittable, the team is still experiencing growing pains. On top of this, there have been clear signs the 32-year-old Harden has lost a step.

When the trade first went down, the Sixers were instantly thrown into the title picture. Some even felt it was championship or bust for Philadelphia given their new superstar duo. With their up-and-down play, the Sixers (51-31) find themselves slotted as the fourth seed.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith feels Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey took a big risk this season, pushing all his chips in to acquire Harden.

"I'm going to put this on blast. Daryl Morey, to me, has put his whole career on the line."

Throughout his career, Morey has made multiple big-time trades for stars. From either Harden trade or acquiring Chris Paul from the LA Clippers, he has never shied away from taking a big swing. That being said, Smith raises a valid point. How things unfold for the Sixers in the coming years could be a deciding factor in the executive's legacy.

Daryl Morey wasn't wrong to trade for James Harden

No matter what happens with the Sixers, it's hard to say if Daryl Morey made the wrong decision in regards to this trade.

Given that Ben Simmons was likely never going to take the floor in Philadelphia again, to flip in for a player of Harden's caliber is a no-brainer. Sure, the Sixers also had to throw in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, but that was just the cost of doing business.

The NBA is a star-driven league. Without at least two superstar-level players, it is tough to be a true title contender. Harden might not be the player he once was, but he still brings a lot to the table. Not only has he elevated the Sixers' supporting cast, but his pick-and-roll play with Embiid is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Pulling off a trade like this certainly has risks, but they were necessary. Thanks to Morey's aggressiveness, the Sixers find themselves in a position to make a serious run at a title.

