"Houston Harden doesn't exist anymore; Harden has played more regular-season games than A.I., Magic & Bird" - NBA insider gives a scathing review of 76ers guard's play

James Harden failed to step up for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. Miami romped 106-92, with Harden recording 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists – shooting just 38.5% – in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Harden has failed to match expectations over the last few seasons, as compared to the benchmark he set for himself in the Houston Rockets. Hamstring issues have seen him go on and off the court often, suggesting that age is catching up with the 2017-18 NBA MVP. Harden will turn 33 in August.

Chris Broussard of “First Things First” did not hold back as the crew discussed The Beard’s performance in Game 1:

“That James Harden is gone. And everybody keeps saying we need the Houston Harden. That Houston Harden doesn’t exist anymore.”

Harden hit the peak of his abilities during his time with the Houston Rockets, winning three consecutive scoring titles as well. The Rockets' offensive system coined by Mike D’Antoni, was constructed with a focus on Harden's strengths – pooling in people who complemented his style of play.

Harden averaged a career-high 36.1 points per game in 2017-18, but he's had a steady decline in scoring, averaging 21.0 ppg this season.

While he spent years being considered one of the NBA's top shooters, Broussard pointed to age as a reason for Harden’s reduced impact:

“It might be age and wear and tear, alright. James Harden is in his 13th season and if he were to begin fading right now – which I think he has – it's not like he’s young. I think people have this perception that, you know, he’s still young – why in the world isn’t he the same player?

“James Harden has played more career games in the regular season than Allen Iverson played, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. And they all played 13 seasons, save Iverson, who played 14. So, my point is that Harden has had a complete career already.”

James Harden has a huge responsibility in the playoffs

"The Beard" might be one of the greatest shooters from the recent past, but he’s soon to turn 33 and his impact on the court has gradually reduced. When he left the Brooklyn Nets to join Joel Embiid and the 76ers in February, he knew what he was getting into and how Embiid was Philly’s anchor.

The 76ers, coached by Doc Rivers, have an offensive system that relies on Embiid’s scoring with "The Beard" taking up more of a facilitating role. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are high-usage players who are tasked with scoring responsibility as well.

Broussard referenced D’Antoni’s system to explain James' successful years in the NBA:

“The only years Harden averaged 30 or more points was in Mike D’Antoni’s system. So, he’s not going to do it outside of that system that’s built completely around him.

“To his credit, he is not forcing the issue. He’s only averaging 13 shots a game in the playoffs. And I’ve said it before, a Harden who is more of a playmaker, gives you 20 points, 11-12 assists – and Maxey and Tobias Harris and Embiid get theirs – you can win that way.”

However, Harden is now standing in front of a challenge to hold the fort down until Embiid is ready to play again. Embiid will miss Game 2 on Wednesday as well, with the hopes of returning to Game 3 – at home on Friday.

