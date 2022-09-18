"Can you imagine that Michael Jordan?" - Former NBA player criticizes Michael Jordan's personal habits, says MJ could have been even greater

Since his retirement, Michael Jordan has become somewhat of a mythical figure, tip-toeing the line between basketball great and a larger-than-life deity. Jordan's historic NBA run combined with his fierce competitiveness elevated him to worldwide superstardom.

With no shortage of legendary tales of his trash-talking, gambling and golfing, Jordan's legacy extends beyond the court and the business world. Despite his numerous accomplishments, former player Olden Polynice believes he could have been even greater.

He spoke during a recent podcast with BallySports to discuss the circumstances that could have made Jordan even greater:

“Can you imagine if this guy ate right instead of eating McDonald’s, did not drink and did not smoke? Can you imagine that Michael Jordan? And actually worked out on the regular? that Michael Jordan? Holy Christmas!’"

Despite all of his accomplishments in life both on and off the court, Jordan's penchant for cigars and alcohol is well known. Even during the regular season and the playoffs, Jordan frequented golf courses and casinos, and could be found playing cards with teammates.

Michael Jordan: What couldn't he do?

Michael Jordan pictured while golfing.

Some of the greatest Michael Jordan stories took place off the basketball court. Even in the midst of his playing career, Jordan always found time for hobbies like golfing. It was during those rounds of golf that some of Jordan's most iconic moments took place.

In one instance, Jordan was golfing with NHL great Jeremy Roenick prior to a game for the Chicago Bulls. Over the course of the 36 holes the pair played, Jordan reportedly drank 10 beers and lost quite a bit of money. Roenick joked about taking the money and betting it against the Bulls later that night given the busy morning Jordan had.

The move prompted Jordan to make one final bet, this time on himself. Jordan bet Roenick that he would score more than 40 points while leading his team to a 20-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. As only Jordan could, he put up over 50 points and led his team to victory by a wide margin. Thus, cashing in on his bet with the NHL great.

Danny Parkins @DannyParkins This story from Roenick involves Michael Jordan, 36 holes of golf, double digit beers, and thousands of dollars wagered... on game day. This story from Roenick involves Michael Jordan, 36 holes of golf, double digit beers, and thousands of dollars wagered... on game day. https://t.co/qRxOv9hTJ7

The story is just one of many regarding Jordan's mental fortitude and has served as a reference point for Jordan's fans when discussing his greatness. With all of that said, however, Olden Polynice's point still stands. Can you imagine what Jordan could have done while abstaining from smoking and drinking, and with a strict diet?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far