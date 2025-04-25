Former NBA player Evan Turner dishes "free Shedeur Sanders" shout as Coach Prime's son goes undrafted in top 32

After Shedeur Sanders went undrafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, former NBA player Evan Turner spoke up in support of the Colorado quarterback. Turner took to X, formerly Twitter, calling for Coach Prime's son to be drafted soon.

"Free shedeur" Evan Turner tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders, once heralded as a top-three pick, has been subject to much scrutiny ahead of the draft, which is likely why teams chose to forego picking him in the first round.

Sanders did not attend the draft in Green Bay, opting to watch it from his home in Texas alongside his father Deion Sanders and brother Deion Sanders Jr. Shortly after the conclusion of the first round, Coach Prime posted a video on Instagram, sharing his son's stance on not being a top-32 selection.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless."

Shedeur Sanders now looms as one of the top picks for the 2025 NFL Draft's second round on Friday.

Evan Turner extends prayers for Gilbert Arenas' son after car crash

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma after a car crash early Thursday. Reacting to the news, Evan Turner took to X to extend his prayers for the 18-year-old.

"Prayers up for Alijah Arenas 🙏🏽" Evan Turner tweeted.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Alijah Arenas was in a Tesla Cybertruck when the vehicle hit a fire hydrant before slamming into a tree in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley.

As reported by journalist DJ Vlad on X, Gilbert gave a reassuring update about his son's condition after the crash.

"For everyone hitting me about Gilbert Arenas' son being in a serious accident, Gilbert just hit me back and said his son is doing good and should be fine,"

Alijah Arenas is a five-star high school basketball star at Chatsworth High and is committed to USC. Alijah was also named a McDonald's All-American player earlier this year and is the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

