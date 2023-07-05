Wilson Chandler played for five teams in 12 seasons in the NBA. He retired after the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his career.

After more than a decade in pro basketball, Chandler had a piece of sound advice for wannabe millionaires:

“Take the $1 million”

Wilson Chandler @wilsonchandler Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Would you rather: be given $1M up front or a chance at $20M if you score more than 15 points in an NBA game (48 minutes played)? Would you rather: be given $1M up front or a chance at $20M if you score more than 15 points in an NBA game (48 minutes played)? https://t.co/KBhhUV2W8i Take the million twitter.com/legionhoops/st… Take the million twitter.com/legionhoops/st…

The former NBA journeyman’s post was an answer to a question posed by Legion of Hoops. The said site wanted to know if fans were willing to take $1 million upfront or take a chance at $20 million. To get the second option, one has to score at least 15 points in an official game.

Wilson Chandler’s words make a ton of sense. $1 million is change compared to $20 million, but the condition to get the substantial amount is next to impossible.

While there are fans who claim that they can do better than some pro-league talent, the reality is vastly different than that. Basketball diehards who have not had the chance to play college-level hoops will hardly even have the opportunity to attempt a shot.

Even the smallest guards are extremely difficult to score on in an actual NBA game. They may be small in stature but their knowledge and experience playing defense will overwhelm casual fans.

Wilson Chandler is right. Take the surest way to earn $1 million without even having to score a single basket against the world’s best players.

Wilson Chandler had a decent career in the NBA

Wilson Chandler was the 23rd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. New York didn’t have much success in Chandler’s three-and-a-half seasons with the team. But, he was a decent starter or off-the-bench option.

Chandler played 233 games for the Knicks and averaged 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He was a versatile player who can make an impact on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks traded Wilson Chandler to the Denver Nuggets in 2011 as part of the Carmelo Anthony deal. He had an arguably better career after his move to Mile High City. Chandler played 357 games for the Nuggets and averaged 13.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 1.8 APG.

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie



Knicks got: Melo, Chauncey Billups, Corey Brewer, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams, Anthony Carter



Nuggets got: Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Mosgov, Raymond Felton



T-Wolves got: Anthony Randolph, Eddy Curry On this day 10 years ago, the Knicks got Carmelo AnthonyKnicks got: Melo, Chauncey Billups, Corey Brewer, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams, Anthony CarterNuggets got: Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Mosgov, Raymond FeltonT-Wolves got: Anthony Randolph, Eddy Curry On this day 10 years ago, the Knicks got Carmelo Anthony 😤🔘 Knicks got: Melo, Chauncey Billups, Corey Brewer, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams, Anthony Carter🔘 Nuggets got: Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Mosgov, Raymond Felton🔘 T-Wolves got: Anthony Randolph, Eddy Curry https://t.co/rAuWIkwN7q

After his tenure with the Nuggets, Chandler played for three teams in his last three years in pro basketball. He had stops in Philadelphia, in Los Angeles with the Clippers and in Brooklyn.

Wilson Chandler played 35 games for the Brooklyn Nets in his final year in the NBA. He averaged 5.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 1.1 APG before hanging up his jersey.

