"The experience of Klay Thompson pushed him all the way to the left" - Former NFL star predicts Golden State Warriors will sweep Memphis Grizzlies 

Following an exciting game to open their series, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for a decisive Game 2 on Tuesday. Given how things played out in the first meeting, with Golden State winning 117-116, this thrilling battle of youth vs. experience should continue to live up to the hype.

The Grizzlies were without a doubt the most feel-good story of this NBA season. Led by Ja Morant, they took the league by storm en route to finishing with the second seed in the Western Conference. Now, they face their biggest challenge yet in the Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the playoffs, some felt Memphis could be a dark horse similar to the Phoenix Suns last year. After dropping Game 1 the way they did, momentum is starting to swing in favor of the Warriors.

One thing the Warriors have on their side is experience. Given their championship pedigree, they understand what it takes to win in the postseason. Because they've been here before, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson is not only picking them to win, but in a sweep:

"Ja had an opportunity to win the game; the experience of Klay Thompson pushed him all the way to the left. So, now it made for a more difficult layup."

Golden State Warriors @warriors is following in the footsteps of the vets.



|| Warriors Talk No.is following in the footsteps of the vets. @Oracle || Warriors Talk No. 3⃣ is following in the footsteps of the vets.@Oracle || Warriors Talk https://t.co/k73QAFHwGC

The Golden State Warriors are a legit NBA Finals threat

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 3

There is no way around it, the Warriors should be seen as the new favorite in the Western Conference. Based on how they've performed this postseason, they look like their title-winning teams of old.

At this point, it's fair to assume the West will come down to the third-seeded Warriors and top-seeded Phoenix Suns. The Suns have been the favorites all year, but Devin Booker's recent injury throws a wrinkle in things. While he's made his return back to the lineup, there is no telling where he is at physically.

With their main core back together, the Warriors are a force to be reckoned with. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all proven they are still capable of playing at a high level. On top of that, the emergence of Jordan Poole has made them an even tougher team to guard.

Golden State Warriors @warriors locked down & got it done locked down & got it done 🔒 https://t.co/MrNQxaGo7D

Between their talent and experience, it's hard not to side with the Warriors as the playoffs progress. While they should be the favorites to come out of their series, sweeping a team like Memphis is a tough task. They are a hard-nosed group and are not going to go down without a fight.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein