Former Trojan DeMar DeRozan makes feelings clear on JuJu Watkins challenging players better than “Caitlin Clark”

DeMar DeRozan made his feelings clear on the USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins and her future as a professional basketball player. The Sacramento Kings star played for the Trojans during his time in the Division 1 NCAA tournament. He has been connected with his alma mater and has also been involved in Watkins' journey.

On Thursday, FanDuel's Run it Back's X, formerly Twitter handle uploaded a segment from their latest episode featuring DeRozan. In the video, the Kings star expressed his thoughts on Watkin's future as a professional basketball player and also talked about the impact she would have on other players.

DeRozan started his statement with praise for Watkins as he called her incredible not just as a basketball player but as a person. He also named her as one of the most wonderful people he has come across in his life.

"I think she gonna be another generational player," DeRozan said. "We have seen the Caitlin Clarks but she is gonna challenge all those young ladies to another level because she got that dawg in her and she's special, she's one of a kind and I can't wait to see her."

The Kings star is right in his praise for the Trojans star as Watkins is having a great run this season. She is averaging 24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and is holding the third spot on the D1 NCCA Women's point-per-game leaderboard this season.

JuJu Watkins reveals the secret to beat defenses she learned from DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving

JuJu Watkins has made a name for herself among the NBA players with her incredible game. This resulted in some players helping out the Trojans star by mentoring. DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving are two players who have helped the Trojans star.

On Dec. 30, JuJu Watkins attended a post-game conference after securing a 78-58 win over Michigan. The Trojans star revealed the secret behind beating defenses which she learned from DeRozan and Uncle Drew.

"I think a lot of it comes from having conversations. I think when I talked with pro players, DeMar [DeRozan] and you know, Kyrie [Irving], they all emphasized playing smart. And for DeMar, it's like knowing when to attack and set the defense up so that they think you're you know trying to figure things out but then you already figured it out," Watkins said in the press conference after the game. (9:10)

The Trojans are on an incredible run with an 18-1 record and are eyeing for nothing less than the championship.

