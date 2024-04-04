Former Warriors GM puts Steph Curry in league of Magic Johnson for unique leadership prowess

Looking over the NBA landscape, Steph Curry stands strong as one of the most prominent scorers of all time. However, an often overlooked aspect of the two-time MVP star is his leadership. Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers spoke on JJ Redick's "The Old Man & The Three" podcast and compared Curry's leadership to LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

When it comes to the elite point guards in NBA history, they are usually part of the leadership discussion as they are considered the floor generals. In the discussion of excellent point guards, only a few come close to Magic Johnson and Steph Curry, all the more when the quality of leadership is included.

"The genius of Steph is he can make winning fun," Myers said. "... Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, the reason they're so revered and applauded and beloved is they had fun doing it genuinely. It wasn't fake."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's something different with how Curry and Johnson carried themselves on the court, allowing their teammates to follow them closely at the competitive level, while making sure that the fun factor of the sport isn't lost in the process.

Their kind of leadership creates a great environment for their teams, further strengthening the camaraderie along with the focused mindset to win at an elite level.

Moreover, the results are evident between the two all-time players, as their resume easily speak for themselves. When it comes down to Magic Johnson and Steph Curry, they are simply winners who led their teams to their fullest potential.

Michael Jordan compared the difference in impact between Steph Curry and Magic Johnson

Regarding the GOAT debate of NBA point guards in league history, the discussion oftens come down to Steph Curry and Magic Johnson.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan shared his take on the debate by comparing how different their impact on the game, while also picking a side on who he thinks is the all-time NBA floor general.

"Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all-time," Jordan said. "Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates, he's a career 45-percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It's a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best."

Jordan made sure to praise Warriors star Curry's shotmaking prowess but regarded Magic Johnson as the GOAT point guard due to his consistent integration of the triple-double, which he described as the point guard stat.

Whether fans agree with the six-time champion or not, he makes a strong point on Magic Johnson's claim for the title.