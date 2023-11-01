"Fouled like 4 times in that one play": Suns fans call for foul as Kevin Durant gets supposedly stripped "illegally" with 6 seconds left

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a miraculous 115-114 comeback win over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. However, a controversial no-call against Durant in the game’s final seconds left Suns fans fuming.

Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama first finished a putback dunk to cut the Suns’ lead to 114-113 with 6.8 seconds remaining. Durant then received an inbound pass in the corner and was promptly double-teamed by Spurs players Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones.

Johnson appeared to make contact with Durant on the play. However, no call was made and the Spurs forward stole the ball and converted a go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds remaining.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix still had one last shot to win the game, but Durant missed a fadeaway jumper for the win to cap off a chaotic finish.

Expand Tweet

Following the tough loss, Suns fans wasted no time taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about the no-call:

“That was crazy. Kevin was fouled like four times in that one play,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“How do the refs not call a foul there?! It’s Kevin bleepin’ Durant!,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Spurs’ 115-114 comeback win over the Suns:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: “Never done it before right?”: Kevin Durant generates more curiosity over NBA’s cryptic social media activity

The Spurs never led before Keldon Johnson’s steal on Kevin Durant

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns led by as many as 20 points on Tuesday night. However, the San Antonio Spurs never led until Keldon Johnson’s steal on Durant and subsequent game-winning basket.

This makes the loss all the more painful for Suns fans, as the team appeared to be a near-lock to secure the home victory.

The Spurs were led by Johnson, who finished with a game-high 27 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting. Victor Wembanyama added 18 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting.

As for the Suns, they were led by Durant, who finished with 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 63.2% shooting.

Phoenix (2-2) and San Antonio (2-2) will rematch on Thursday.

Also Read: "Was just running 'kamikaze style'": Kevin Durant ponders on offensive refinements following 2019 Achilles tear