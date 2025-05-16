"Found a younger Alex Len" - Lakers fans react after working out 6'10 center who is UConn's winningest player 

The LA Lakers could be eyeing a center in the 2025 NBA Draft with their second-round selection after securing the 55th pick for the second consecutive year. They need depth at this position and will hope to land a sleeper pick. According to Spotrac's Keith Smith, LA worked out UConn's most winningest player, Samson Johnson, amid their search for a big man in the draft.

Johnson, a senior in his final college season, racked up 115 wins for the program, the most in its history. He's a 6-foot-10 center who started 34 games in 2024-25, averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks and shooting 76.6%, all career-highs.

Lakers fans took note of this development regarding their NBA draft scouting and shared their opinions on potentially selecting Johnson with the 55th pick.

One fan reacted to Johnson's prospects to sign with the Lakers, raising concerns about his low rebounding rate:

"3.5 rebounds in 19min is so worrying bro stay away"

Another seemed positive:

"Wouldn’t hate it"

One fan compared him to Alex Len:

"3 rebounds per game as a senior…give me a break. Looks like they found a younger Alex Len"

Another said:

"BEAST"

One fan tweeted:

Adding a center is a priority for the LA Lakers this offseason

The LA Lakers had one major flaw in their revamped roster, led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, with no traditional centers on the team. Jaxson Hayes was the only true big, but the former lottery pick wasn't reliable leading up to the playoffs and in the postseason as LA crashed out in the first round against Minnesota.

A career-night from four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, ended the Lakers' season, who dropped 27 points and 24 rebounds in Game 5 to send Doncic and Co. home, summing up LA's woes at the five.

It didn't take GM Rob Pelinka, coach JJ Redick, and the players to admit that the Lakers didn't have a balanced roster and missed the presence of a starting-caliber center. Pelinka has made it LA's priority to get help at the five this offseason, and several trade and free agency candidates are on the team's radar.

Nicolas Claxton and Daniel Gafford are reportedly two names considered as leading trade candidates to fill the void. Meanwhile, LA could turn to free agency for other options like Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, and Steven Adams.

