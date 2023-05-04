Shaquille O'Neal seemingly took another shot at Dwight Howard while discussing recent events involving Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies. While highlighting the errors in Brooks' ways, O'Neal mentioned that Brooks and Dwight would be a solid pair in Taiwan.

Shaq's public criticism of Howard is no secret and has been a topic of discussion in the media for some time.

Despite Howard's impressive career, he struggled in the final years of his NBA tenure and attempted a comeback that ultimately failed. Thus, after a failed comeback, Howard found himself playing professional basketball in Taiwan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is now a well-known joke within the NBA community to comment upon "washed up" players heading overseas, specifically China, to play ball. With this in mind, Shaq had similar plans for Dillon Brooks while discussing the forward's situation in Memphis.

While speaking about the Grizzlies' decision to move on from Brooks on "The Big Podcast with Shaq", O'Neal suggested that the forward would find himself out of the NBA. He then added:

"He's jumping ain't like that. It happens. I've seen a lot of memes saying him and Dwight gonna be dominating in Taiwan."

Needless to say, the other panelists were also shocked at Shaq name-dropping Howard at this juncture.

O'Neal has taken several shots at Howard over the course of his NBA career. However, it seems like the former NBA champion continues to catch strays from Shaq even after moving on from playing NBA basketball.

Read: What is the reason behind Shaquille O'Neal's condescending attitude toward Dwight Howard? All you need to know

Dwight Howard opened up about his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal

Dwight Howard has undoubtedly been on the receiving end of some rather harsh comments from Shaquille O'Neal over the course of his career. However, the big man apparently has no "beef" with Shaq.

In an episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, Howard addressed his relationship with O'Neal and said:

""I never had no issues with Shaq. I never wanted to be like Shaq, but I enjoy watching Shaq do what he do. I think he's the most dominant player to ever play. There's no player who dominated like Shaq."

"I'm like, why is he hating on me? He should be happy that somebody is trying to follow in his footsteps."

Watch Dwight Howard's full comments on Shaquille O'Neal below (starting at the 55:22 mark):

While Howard's attempts to squash things have been commendable, Shaq hasn't been deterred. After hearing of Howard's team in Taiwan having a losing record, O'Neal continued to go off on Dwight.

It is safe to say that this beef is far from being settled.

Poll : 0 votes