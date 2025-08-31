France star clarifies intentions after controversial sequence at Luka Doncic’s expense

World No. 4 France defeated Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, 103-95, on Saturday, though the win was clouded by a controversial play in the final seconds, when French guard Sylvain Francisco drove in for a layup despite Slovenia already pulling back with the game out of reach.Francisco had first dapped and hugged Doncic as if to dribble out the clock, but after Doncic turned away, he went for an uncontested basket. Francisco finished with a team-high 32 points on 9-of-15 shooting, adding seven rebounds and five assists to power France past Doncic’s 39 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.Afterward, Francisco explained what happened. Courtside Buzz on X posted his comments:“I said I was sorry. I actually went to shake hands and go to the layup like I said to Luka. The only thing that really regret is just shaking hands. I should have told him not to play defense because … we’ve got a point differential, which is really important in EuroBasket.“That’s why it clicked in my head… at the end of the day, I would never do that, but, I take full responsibility for it.”In basketball, there's an unwritten rule that when games turn into blowouts, the team in the lead typically dribbles the clock out. In EuroBasket, however, point differential serves as a tiebreaker after head-to-head results, with teams separated by their scoring margins and total points when they finish with identical records.Sylvain Francisco-led France leans on depth to beat Luka Doncic’s SloveniaBeyond Sylvain Francisco’s 32 points without a turnover, France got production from across the roster: Bilal Coulibaly had 13 points, Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr each added 12, Guerschon Yabusele and Jaylen Hoard chipped in six apiece, and former NBA guard Elie Okobo scored 14.Luka Doncic, meanwhile, only had two teammates hit double figures: Edo Muric with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Klemen Prepelic with 15 points.READ: Luka Doncic admits losing temper after gut-wrenching loss as Slovenia stay desperate for EuroBasket winFrance controlled the interior, holding a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points and outscoring Slovenia 38-20 in the paint.Slovenia, now 0-2, will try to regroup against Belgium in its next outing. France will go for a third consecutive win Sunday when it takes on Israel.