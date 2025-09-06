France vs. Georgia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

Sunday's EuroBasket 2025 slate of action will include a France vs. Georgia clash. During the group stage, France notably went 4-1 in Group D, beating out teams like Poland, Slovenia and Israel. While on the flip side, Georgia went just 2-3 in Group C, finishing behind teams such as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy and Greece.

However, Georgia managed to advance because of the scoring differential, continuing the country's Cinderella story. While Georgia is looking to continue their historic run, France is in pursuit of the country's first gold medal since 2013.

With the stakes at an all-time high for both teams, let's take a look at everything you need to know.

France vs Georgia preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket

France vs. Georgia game details

Sunday's clash between France and Georgia will be played in Riga, Latvia, with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 a.m. PT (8:15 a.m. ET)

Fans can tune in to Courtside 1891, the official streaming service of EuroBasket, to watch all the action.

France vs. Georgia Preview

While France entered EuroBasket 2025 without some of the country's best players such as Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, or Evan Fournier, the team has continued to come up big when they need it most.

Led by young NBA standouts Zacharie Risacher & Alex Sarr, as well as vocal locker room leader Guerschon Yabusele, France finds themselves riding momentum in the knockout round.

On the flip side, although Georgia may lack some of the same firepower as teams like Germany, the country has rallied behind NBA standouts Goga Bitadze and Sandro Mamukelashvili throughout the group stage.

France vs. Georgia EuroBasket rosters

Team France roster

Isaia Cordinier

Bilal Coulibaly

Sylvain Francisco

Jaylen Hoard

Mohammadou Jaiteh

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Theo Maledon

Elie Okobo

Zaccharie Risacher

Alexandre Sarr

Nadir Hifi

Guerschon Yabusele

Team Georgia roster

Rati Andronikashvili

Kamar Baldwin

Giorgi Ochkhikidze

Duda Sanadze

Kakha Jintcharadze

Aleksandre Phevadze

Beka Burjanadze

Tornike Shengelia

Giorgi Korsantia

Goga Bitadze

Giorgi Shermadini

Sandro Mamukelashvili

France vs. Georgia prediction

Heading into Sunday's clash, look for France to build on their momentum from the group stage. As previously mentioned, throughout their EuroBasket 2025 campaign, France has looked dominant despite the absence of key players.

With plenty of momentum on their side, and the country eager to bounce back from missing out on a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, expect Team France to come out with a bang and get the job done.

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More