France vs. Georgia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:08 GMT
France vs. Georgia preview and prediction for Sunday
France vs. Georgia preview and prediction for Sunday's Rounf of 2016 EuroBasket game (Credits: Imagn)

Sunday's EuroBasket 2025 slate of action will include a France vs. Georgia clash. During the group stage, France notably went 4-1 in Group D, beating out teams like Poland, Slovenia and Israel. While on the flip side, Georgia went just 2-3 in Group C, finishing behind teams such as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy and Greece.

Ad

However, Georgia managed to advance because of the scoring differential, continuing the country's Cinderella story. While Georgia is looking to continue their historic run, France is in pursuit of the country's first gold medal since 2013.

With the stakes at an all-time high for both teams, let's take a look at everything you need to know.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

France vs Georgia preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket

France vs. Georgia game details

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sunday's clash between France and Georgia will be played in Riga, Latvia, with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 a.m. PT (8:15 a.m. ET)

Fans can tune in to Courtside 1891, the official streaming service of EuroBasket, to watch all the action.

France vs. Georgia Preview

While France entered EuroBasket 2025 without some of the country's best players such as Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, or Evan Fournier, the team has continued to come up big when they need it most.

Ad

Led by young NBA standouts Zacharie Risacher & Alex Sarr, as well as vocal locker room leader Guerschon Yabusele, France finds themselves riding momentum in the knockout round.

On the flip side, although Georgia may lack some of the same firepower as teams like Germany, the country has rallied behind NBA standouts Goga Bitadze and Sandro Mamukelashvili throughout the group stage.

France vs. Georgia EuroBasket rosters

Team France roster

Ad
  • Isaia Cordinier
  • Bilal Coulibaly
  • Sylvain Francisco
  • Jaylen Hoard
  • Mohammadou Jaiteh
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
  • Theo Maledon
  • Elie Okobo
  • Zaccharie Risacher
  • Alexandre Sarr
  • Nadir Hifi
  • Guerschon Yabusele

Team Georgia roster

  • Rati Andronikashvili
  • Kamar Baldwin
  • Giorgi Ochkhikidze
  • Duda Sanadze
  • Kakha Jintcharadze
  • Aleksandre Phevadze
  • Beka Burjanadze
  • Tornike Shengelia
  • Giorgi Korsantia
  • Goga Bitadze
  • Giorgi Shermadini
  • Sandro Mamukelashvili

France vs. Georgia prediction

Heading into Sunday's clash, look for France to build on their momentum from the group stage. As previously mentioned, throughout their EuroBasket 2025 campaign, France has looked dominant despite the absence of key players.

With plenty of momentum on their side, and the country eager to bounce back from missing out on a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, expect Team France to come out with a bang and get the job done.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications