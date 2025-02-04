Frances Tiafoe connects with $250M-worth Grant Hill at Dallas Open, gets noticed for his proud Washington Commanders support

Frances Tiafoe has received support from NBA legend Grant Hill for his Dallas Open campaign. Hill also gave a playful shoutout to Tiafoe, an avid Washington Commanders fan.

The World No. 18 has consistently shown his support for the Commanders. Ahead of the NFC Championship clash between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, he gave fans a look at his outfit for the occasion.

Tiafoe recently met former professional basketball player Grant Hill, who highlighted his passion for the Commanders. Grant shared a picture on his Instagram story showcasing the 27-year-old's support for Washington's NFL team, even while in Dallas.

"Only Frances Tiafoe would have Washington Commanders football in Dallas."

Hill, who holds a net worth of $250 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) also backed Tiafoe for his Dallas Open campaign. He wrote:

"Good Luck today at Dallas Open."

Check out his Instagram story below:

Grant Hill's Instagram story; (Source - Instagram @realgranthill)

Frances Tiafoe triumphed over Japan's Taro Daniel in the Round of 32 of the Dallas Open. The American dominated the first set 6-1, but Daniel responded with a 6-3 victory in the second. The third set saw some resistance, but Tiafoe ultimately emerged victorious with a 6-4 win.

Frances Tiafoe is also an avid Basketball fan who reacted to Luka Doncic's shocking NBA transfer

Frances Tiafoe at 2024 US Open - Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe has undoubtedly showcased his skill on the tennis court, but his passion for other sports, particularly basketball, is also well-known. On Sunday, February 2, the Dallas Mavericks made a major move, trading NBA MVP candidate Luka Dončić to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, reserve guard Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

Following his transfer, Dončić shared a heartfelt farewell message with Dallas fans on Instagram, writing:

"For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.”

Tiafoe later shared this post on his Instagram story, captioning it with the former Maverick star's jersey number and two fist emojis.

Dončić enjoyed immense popularity in Dallas and beyond. On top of that, his No. 77 jersey was the eighth best-seller on NBAStore.com during the first half of the season.

