“Freak ass camera man”: Fans throw in hilarious reactions as Drew Eubanks' naked cameo steals spotlight in Kevin Durant interview

On Friday, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns came up short against the Indiana Pacers. The close game saw Devin Booker drop 62 points. While Booker's play impressed many, Drew Eubanks stole the show during Kevin Durant's post-game interview. A video shows Eubanks undressing as the former MVP sat and fielded questions from reporters.

The moment went viral, with several fans reposting the footage and cracking jokes at Eubanks and the cameraman. While Durant was breaking down the gameplan of the Indiana Pacers, Eubanks dropped his shorts in the background.

Covering himself with a towel, he tactically undressed and wrapped it around his waist before making his way to the showers. Despite that, fans criticized the cameraman for his positioning and not moving during the risque moment.

Looking at Kevin Durant and Drew Eubanks' performances against Indiana Pacers

While Drew Eubanks' locker room moment took the focus away from Kevin Durant, the former MVP was dropping some heavy knowledge. He said the Indiana Pacers have a unique style of play that reminded him of watching teams in the past.

"Trying to find ways to get more possession," Durant said. "They play like a high school college, like Arkansas back in the 90s. That's how they play, where everything's fast. They press you. They don't care if you score. They gon' get out quick and score. They're gonna gamble and try to get steals in the backcourt.

"So I think, I just think they were better at their game and their identity than we were."

Despite his on-camera blunder, Eubanks had an impressive game for the Suns, making the most of his limited playing time. In 16 minutes, he recorded 8.0 points on 4-4 while adding 5.0 rebounds. Both stats were notable enough to outperform his career averages in the past.

At the same time, despite Devin Booker's 62 points earning him plenty of attention, Durant had a promising game. While he only scored 20.0 points in 39 minutes, he notably added 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists to the team's total.

Like Eubanks, Durant's 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists outperformed his career averages. After the narrow loss to Indiana, the team will be in action on Sunday when it takes on the Orlando Magic.

With the Suns moving up the Western Conference standings and the Magic falling in the East, the game will be a high-stakes affair.

