  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Houston Rockets
  • Fred VanVleet drops heartfelt 3-word reaction after Kevin Durant opens account with Rockets with trademark middy

Fred VanVleet drops heartfelt 3-word reaction after Kevin Durant opens account with Rockets with trademark middy

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:15 GMT
Fred VanVleet drops heartfelt 3-word reaction after Kevin Durant opens account with Rockets with trademark middy (Photos: IMAGN)
Fred VanVleet drops heartfelt 3-word reaction after Kevin Durant opens account with Rockets with trademark middy (Photos: IMAGN)

Kevin Durant made his Houston Rockets preseason debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Injured teammate Fred VanVleet dropped a three-word reaction on X, when the two-time champion opened his account with his trademark mid-range jump shot.

Ad
“First of many,” VanVleet tweeted, accompanied by a fire emoji.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Durant scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in about 23 minutes. He missed his first three shots, but then made his subsequent ones as the Rockets won the game 140-127.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former Phoenix Suns star joined Houston on July 6, in a historic seven-team trade that sent Durant and Clint Capela (via a sign-and-trade from Atlanta) to the Rockets. The Phoenix Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks.

Ad

Fred VanVleet reportedly tore his ACL in his right knee during an offseason workout in the Bahamas. He is expected to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season, and the Rockets reportedly plan to file for a disabled player exception (DPE) worth about $14.1 million to allow them some roster flexibility given his absence. VanVleet had recently re-signed with Houston on a two-year, $50 million deal in June 2025.

Kevin Durant on his Rockets preseason debut

Kevin Durant reflected on his first game with the Rockets on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. He talked about the team’s reception by his new teammates and his chemistry with center Alperen Sengun.

Ad
“It felt normal,” Durant said. “I felt right at home since I came here three, four weeks ago. The guys welcomed me pretty smoothly. The coaching staff too. It just felt normal. It didn’t feel any different.”
“When you’ve got your five-man that can handle at the top of the key, the spacing just opens up so much,” Kevin Durant explained. “It makes it unpredictable because he can iso, set a screen, hand it off, or we can screen for him. It throws the defense off.”
Ad
Ad

Sengun had a big all-around showing as he recorded 13 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. Amen Thompson added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Houston is 2-0 so far in the preseason. They won their first game 122-113 against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Next for the Rockets is a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications