"Fred VanVleet is going to be a real prominent part of that" - Adrian Wojnarowski explains the attention VanVleet could get in free agency

Fred VanVleet has reportedly declined his $22.8 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason. Following the report, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke down the attention VanVleet will command as he explores different options in the upcoming free agency.

While the one-time All-Star has sent a message to the Toronto Raptors' front office by declining his player option, Woj detailed that the star guard is still open to playing for the franchise. By declining his player option, VanVleet could seek a new deal that's worth up to $114 million, which could last him for four years.

"Toronto's All-Star guard, Fred VanVleet, he's declining his nearly $23 million player option for next season. He'll become an unrestricted free agent and of the most prominent players in July free ageny." Woj said.

"He's not ruling out a return on a new deal in Toronto, but Vanvleet is going to be a player with a lot of interest in summer free agency. Both with teams who have salary cap space, but then others who might like to work a sign-and-trade with the Raptors who don't have that cap space. There were a number of teams at the trade deadline, a lot of contenders who'd love to get a Fred VanVleet."

"So when we get into July free agency... Fred VanVleet is going to be a real prominent part of that."

Following the news of VanVleet declining his player option, speculations about where he'll land in the offseason have started. The 6-foot-1 guard finished the 2022-23 season averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists for Toronto.

Teams that could pursue Fred VanVleet in the offseason

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

With news that VanVleet will explore his options in free agency, potential teams that could pursue him have emerged. Here are some of the teams that could go after the star guard.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are looking to move on from Chris Paul after three seasons. One of their options is the possibility of executing a sign-and-trade for VanVleet in the summer.

LA Lakers

Similar to the Suns, the LA Lakers are in need of a new point guard. Although, D'Angelo is a decent guard, acquiring a more efficient player in VanVleet could improve their woes in the backcourt.

Toronto Raptors

Re-signing with the Raptors in the offseason wouldn't hurt VanVleet's career. With a new coach, things could start to fall for Toronto and they could make a return to the postseason with him as their point guard.

