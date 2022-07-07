“Gonna be Magic’s, always gonna be Shaq’s, always gonna be Kareem’s” - Freddie Coleman says LA is never going to belong to LeBron James

When LeBron James made the decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers, he became the latest addition to a long list of players to don the purple and gold. He cemented himself in both franchise and league history back in 2020 when he secured a championship for the NBA's most prestigious organization.

Back in the day, it was common for stars to become synonomious with one team because there was little movement. Guys like LeBron James and Kevin Durant paved the way for the 'player empowerment era' that has seen countless top talents suit up for multiple teams.

Because of all the moving around he's done, LeBron James doesn't necessarily have a team that is 'his.' During an appearance on ESPN's 'KJM,' Freddie Coleman discussed how James will never be synonomious with the Lakers because of the legends that came before him.

"La is never going to be his. He is part of the lineage. It's always going to be Kobe's, always going to be Magic's, always going to be Shaq's, always going to be Kareem's."

Jay Williams followed that up by saying the Cleveland Cavaliers will always be the team LeBron James is linked to. Not only did he start his career there, but he helped deliver the organization's first and only championship.

James has now played four seasons with the Lakers, and in that time has posted averages of 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

Can LeBron James ever surpass previous Lakers legends?

There are multiple reasons why LeBron James is fighting an uphill battle if he wants to become synonymous with the Lakers. The first being overall success. When looking at guys like Kobe, Shaq and Magic, they all won multiple championships during their time in LA.

Not only has James secured just a single title, but the Lakers have struggled mightily during his time there. They failed to make the playoffs last season and were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns the year prior.

James is going to go down as one of the best players to ever step foot in the NBA, but the Lakers will never be 'his' team. If things continue to go the way they are, his time in LA might be the biggest blemish of his historic career.

Given how willingly he's changed teams over the years, it's fair to assume James has little interest in being linked anywhere in the first place. That being said, the Cavaliers will always be the team people think of first when they hear his name.

