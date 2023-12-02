Free agency imminent for Klay Thompson as NBA insider reports extension talks with Warriors are ‘dormant’

Klay Thompson’s future with the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain. He is playing in the final of a five-year $189.9 million contract he signed in 2019. Back then, the Warriors gave him the contract despite knowing he’d miss the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL he suffered in the finals. This time, the team’s front office isn’t in a hurry to add more years to his tenure with the Dubs.

“Game 6 Klay” is arguably no longer the same player, particularly on the defensive end. Some teams have been going after him since he returned from two devastating injuries. His offense, though, rounded out to form last season when he led the NBA in three-point attempts and made three-pointers

Early in the 2023-24 campaign, Klay Thompson is struggling again on both ends of the floor. For this reason, basketball fans are wondering about his contract negotiation with the only team he’s played for in his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report about the latest in his contract (via oh no he didn't):

"I think for Klay Thompson, the conversations they had with this organization in the preseason, they were pretty quick. They talked... talks [on a contract extension] have remained dormant. … They'll probably be dormant for the rest of the season and they’ll deal with this after the season and see where Klay Thompson is."

Expand Tweet

“Killa Klay” will earn $43.2 million this season. He is also reportedly looking to get another max extension from the Dubs. Whether the team’s front office values him as a max player or not will be the main question. Considering the Warriors’ staggering payroll, they are likely hesitant to give him what he is reportedly asking for.

Draymond Green opted out of his contract last season to become a free agent before signing a new four-year deal with the team. Thompson doesn’t have to opt out as he becomes a free agent by the season’s end. The Warriors will undoubtedly offer him to remain with the team, but unlikely at the max level.

This season is the Golden State Warriors’ version of “The Last Dance” if the team does not re-sign Klay Thompson

During the 1997-98 season, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and the Chicago Bulls knew they were on their last run. The team’s front office has been looking to break the team up despite winning the past two championships (1996 and 1997). They went out and completed their second three-peat in 1998.

The Golden State Warriors may also be in that same boat this season, given the uncertainties surrounding Klay Thompson. Before the season started, Thompson told reporters:

"I think it's possible (I sign an extension soon) and, if not, life is still great. Whatever happens, life is great. I can't complain. I've had an incredible run here, and I look forward to making more great memories with the guys."

Expand Tweet

Perhaps all the worry is for nothing. The Warriors may eventually re-sign Thompson. If not, he’s got roughly seven months, assuming they reach the 2024 NBA Finals, to make more memories with his teammates.