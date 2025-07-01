"Free Ja Morant" - NBA fans stunned as Jaren Jackson Jr lands $240 million extension on Grizzlies despite underwhelming playoff run

Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Jackson’s upcoming deal will keep the defensive ace in Memphis through the 2028 season with star point guard Ja Morant. Charania added that the Grizzlies accomplished their top offseason priority by giving JJJ the lucrative extension.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to Jackson’s staggering extension:

Slim @haamidbrooksjr LINK Free ja morant

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

SportsPostingWs @TheSportsBrawls LINK 48m to get 5 rbs per game 😭

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Bank Dolo Props @BANKDOLO LINK 240 mill for floaters is crazy

Ad

One more fan continued:

Vegas @LasVegasNBAteam LINK Lol Thank you Memphis for not trying to compete

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Smiley @30GotNext LINK What kinda overpay is this

Ad

Last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 48.8%, including 37.5% from behind the arc. The 6-foot-10 forward earned his second All-Star selection and earned a spot in the All-NBA Defense team.

However, Jackson had a disappointing playoff run this season. He averaged 16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.0 bpg and 1.0 spg in the Grizzlies' first-round appearance against the OKC Thunder. The big man shot 37.9%, including 27.3% from deep in the 0-4 series loss to the eventual NBA champs. Most fans thought the Grizzlies overpaid Jackson.

Ad

The Memphis Grizzlies cleared the books to give Jaren Jackson Jr. the max extension. They traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania, the Grizzlies and Anthony’s agent are looking for “his next destination” to allocate more salary cap space for Jackson.

The Grizzlies’ forward depth has taken shape following their free agency moves on Monday. After the massive deal for Jackson, the Grizzlies also kept unrestricted free agent Santi Aldama. The Spaniard signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract, per Charania.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies dodged a potential $345 million extension for Jaren Jackson Jr.

When Victor Wembanyama’s season ended with a blood clot, Jaren Jackson Jr. became one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. JJJ failed to get his second DPOY this year, a recognition that went to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley. Jackson finished seventh in the voting.

Ad

Had Jackson won the award, he would have been eligible for a five-year, $345 million extension. The amount would have given him roughly $70 million per season, the most lucrative in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

By failing to get that, the Grizzlies had a more desirable financial issue to deal with in the offseason. Considering what the extension would have been for Jackson, they promptly gave him the $240 million deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.