  "Free Ja Morant" - NBA fans stunned as Jaren Jackson Jr lands $240 million extension on Grizzlies despite underwhelming playoff run

"Free Ja Morant" - NBA fans stunned as Jaren Jackson Jr lands $240 million extension on Grizzlies despite underwhelming playoff run

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 01, 2025 04:15 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
"Free Ja Morant" - NBA fans stunned as Jaren Jackson Jr lands $240 million extension on Grizzlies despite underwhelming playoff run. [photo: Imagn]

Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Jackson’s upcoming deal will keep the defensive ace in Memphis through the 2028 season with star point guard Ja Morant. Charania added that the Grizzlies accomplished their top offseason priority by giving JJJ the lucrative extension.

Fans promptly reacted to Jackson’s staggering extension:

One fan said:

Another fan reacted:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 48.8%, including 37.5% from behind the arc. The 6-foot-10 forward earned his second All-Star selection and earned a spot in the All-NBA Defense team.

However, Jackson had a disappointing playoff run this season. He averaged 16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.0 bpg and 1.0 spg in the Grizzlies' first-round appearance against the OKC Thunder. The big man shot 37.9%, including 27.3% from deep in the 0-4 series loss to the eventual NBA champs. Most fans thought the Grizzlies overpaid Jackson.

The Memphis Grizzlies cleared the books to give Jaren Jackson Jr. the max extension. They traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania, the Grizzlies and Anthony’s agent are looking for “his next destination” to allocate more salary cap space for Jackson.

The Grizzlies’ forward depth has taken shape following their free agency moves on Monday. After the massive deal for Jackson, the Grizzlies also kept unrestricted free agent Santi Aldama. The Spaniard signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract, per Charania.

Memphis Grizzlies dodged a potential $345 million extension for Jaren Jackson Jr.

When Victor Wembanyama’s season ended with a blood clot, Jaren Jackson Jr. became one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. JJJ failed to get his second DPOY this year, a recognition that went to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley. Jackson finished seventh in the voting.

Had Jackson won the award, he would have been eligible for a five-year, $345 million extension. The amount would have given him roughly $70 million per season, the most lucrative in NBA history.

By failing to get that, the Grizzlies had a more desirable financial issue to deal with in the offseason. Considering what the extension would have been for Jackson, they promptly gave him the $240 million deal.

