Free NBA 2K24 Lunar New Year locker code: Get a free Jeremy Lin card

A new NBA 2K24 Lunar New Year locker code is live and lets every player get a fresh item for their respective MyTeam squads. The information has been posted on the game's official X account. This is one of the biggest-ever offerings in this year's version of the NBA simulator. Moreover, it's a free code that can be used by anyone with a valid 2K account and who plays the game.

With that said, the new NBA 2K24 Lunar New Year locker code will not be valid forever. Hence, the main task is to redeem it quickly, especially as the offered card could be a valuable addition to your squad. Additionally, there is a new set of agenda groups available that allows you to get the item upgraded.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Free NBA 2K24 Lunar New Year locker code

So far, there have been plenty of free locker codes for the players to enjoy. While some of them have offered cosmetics, others have presented packs. This is one of those rarities when a high-tiered item has been proposed.

Expand Tweet

Code: LUNAR-NEW-YEAR-JEREMY-LIN

Once you redeem this code, you'll be able to get a 93-rated Diamond Jeremy Lin. He can operate at either PG or SG positions, but that's not all. Once you complete the Lunar New Year Agenda group, this card will get upgraded to a 96-overall Pink Diamond item.

This is the highest current rarity that's available in MyTeam mode. This is a fantastic offer for beginners and veterans alike.

Please note that this code can be redeemed only once per account and is available until February 19. Once the code expires, players won't be able to get the rewards.

How to redeem the NBA 2K24 Lunar New Year locker code?

The redemption process for this code is no different than previous ones, and you can get it done directly within the game itself.

Open and load the game.

Go to the MyTeam mode and load it up.

Go to the Community Hub section.

In Community Hub, look for a specific section called "Locker Codes."

Here, paste the code that's mentioned here/type it, and press confirm.

Once the code is confirmed, the special card can be unlocked and added to your squad.

Do note that this exclusive Jeremy Lin item is not auctionable and can't be sold for tokens.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!