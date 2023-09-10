NBA 2K24 redeem code: How to redeem, all available codes, and more

NBA 2K24 is now available on all major platforms, including both current and old-gen systems, and the redeem code has once again returned to MyTeam mode. Every year, 2K Sports periodically releases different codes that offer plenty of freebies. These codes are extremely useful for the players as they're not only free, but they also include some amazing items.

These items can range between different consumables and cosmetics that help players to personalize their experiences. The special cards can also be quite beneficial depending on what their overalls and stats are.

The redeem codes are always free to use, which is their biggest advantage from the player's point of view. The most important task is to redeem the codes as quickly as possible, and it will be no different in NBA 2K24. Every code has a certain expiration deadline, however.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How to redeem codes in NBA 2K24?

If you're well experienced with NBA 2K games, redeeming codes will be a pretty simple task for you. If you're new to NBA 2K24, don't fret and just complete the following steps to seamlessly redeem your codes. This method is universal irrespective of the platform of your choice.

Open the game and load it up.

Go to the MyTeam mode.

Go to Community Hub.

In Community Hub, there will be a specific section mentioned "Locker Codes".

Note down the code you want to redeem.

Input the code in the text box that prompts up.

Press confirm to add the rewards to your in-game inventory.

If the redeem codes contain any kind of pack, it can be accessed from the unopened packs section.

That's all you need to do to redeem any code in NBA 2K24 irrespective of their release date and possible contents.

NBA 2K24 redeem codes

2K Sports has already released a set of codes which are now more than likely to be expired. Readers could still try their hands with them as they didn't have a set expiration date. However, all of them can only be redeemed a finite number of times, and thus, they might now be unavailable for redemption in NBA 2K24.

Expand Tweet

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3968-4582 – 25K VC (first 250 people to redeem)

– 25K VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-8236-3632 – 25K VC (first 250 people to redeem)

– 25K VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-IN-THE-CiTy-9871-2723 – 25K VC (first 250 people to redeem)

– 25K VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4845-5455 – 10K VC (first 250 people to redeem)

– 10K VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3777-9999 – 10K VC (first 250 people to redeem)

– 10K VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-9483-5577 – 10K VC (first 250 people to redeem)

Similarly, some additional codes gifted players with the Black Mamba edition of the game. However, they've all been redeemed as of this writing.

Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for more codes in the future.