Fresh off his maiden ACC win, Steph Curry tees off with 'Niiice Shot' golf series recreating legendary moments from golf icons

Last month, Steph Curry won the American Century Golf Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The Golden State Warriors superstar bested his father Dell Curry, brother Seth Curry, Joe Pavelski, Tony Romo, golfing legend Annika Sorenstam and many more.

The NBA’s greatest three-pointer isn’t anywhere close to getting satisfied. He wants to try something even more difficult.

Here’s what he had to say about his next goal in golf:

“I’m Stephen Curry and I’ve made a few iconic shots in my basketball career. But I’ve decided to try something even harder than hitting a game-winner in the NBA.

"My golfing buddies and I are hitting the course to try and replicate some of the most iconic golf shots of all time. This is “Niiice Shot.”

Steph Curry didn’t include in the short video clip who among his golfing buddies will join him in the project. Former teammate Andre Iguodala might be in on it, though.

The four-time NBA champ didn’t also disclose which iconic shots in golf will they try to replicate. Most likely it will have a few from Tiger Woods, a sprinkling of Jack Nicklaus’ incredible shot-making and magical shots from golfers across the globe.

As Americans, they might even try Justin Leonard’s 1999 Ryder Cup putt that set off a controversial celebration.

Steph Curry has made some iconic shots in his career

Steph Curry has built a 14-year career that is filled with some of the most electrifying basketball performances of all time. Some of his shots have left an indelible mark in the minds of thousands of hoop fans.

Here are a few of them:

February 27, 2023, against the New York Knicks, was undoubtedly Steph Curry’s coming out party. The former Davidson superstar played second fiddle to Monta Ellis before and had multiple ankle issues.

During the 2012,13 season, he looked like he had the makings of a superstar when he put on a show at Madison Square Garden. Curry erupted for a career-high 54 points, seemingly scoring at will against New York’s desperate defense.

The NBA was put on notice after that performance.

Another play that would leave many flabbergasted happened on March 8, 2015, against the LA Clippers. Curry’s shooting is now unquestioned. His dribbling, though, has taken a backseat due to his mind-blowing ability to shoot.

In the said Clippers game, he put on a dribbling show amidst a phalanx of defenders before backing away to find a sliver of space. Curry found just enough time to hit the basket that forced Jeff Van Gundy to exclaim on national TV:

“That could be the greatest move I’ve ever seen.”

December 14, 2021, has to be right at the top of most memorable Steph Curry shots. It was another magical night against the unfortunate New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “Chef Curry” made his 2,974th triple to break Ray Allen’s decade-long record.

The whole basketball world seemed to be following him on that journey. Getting the record at MSG where he broke out as an emerging star eight years before his crowning night was just made-for-Hollywood TV.