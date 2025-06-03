“From Bucks to Bucks in Canada” - Bucks fans scoff at Giannis Antetokounmpo to Raptors trade idea involving Scottie Barnes

NBA fans reacted to a blockbuster mock trade involving Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes.
In the mock trade posted on X on Monday, Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma will be shipped to Toronto in exchange for Barnes, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick and several draft picks.
Here is how fans reacted to the trade:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Several others said Toronto would not agree to a deal involving Kuzma. The Bucks have earned the ire of fans for underperforming in the postseason. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged just 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in five playoff games. He put up 14.5 ppg and 5.6 rpg in 33 regular-season games for the Bucks this season.
In the mock trade for Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, the Raptors would be giving up three of their top five scorers last season. Barrett led Toronto in scoring (21.1 ppg) in his first full season with the team. Barnes, a one-time All-Star, is No. 2 (19.3), while Dick is fifth (14.4).
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of trade rumors following Milwaukee's third-straight first-round playoff exit. This season, they were eliminated by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers in five games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has a mutual interest with big fish-seeking Toronto Raptors
On Sunday, Toronto Star's Doug Smith reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Toronto Raptors have mutual interest.
"I don’t know if it will happen but I do know there is mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors," Smith wrote. "I also think the Raptors are uniquely placed to make an attractive offer that won’t ruin their franchise or roster. ... The odds of doing a Giannis deal are long but the remnants of paying a steep price isn’t too bad."
Smith said the Raptors have enough wing players that could be part of the trade: RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo.
In Sunday's "The Hoop Collective," NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Toronto is looking to make a big splash in the offseason.
"The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish," Windhorst said (Timestamp: 22:00). "There are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move and I think Toronto is one of those teams."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a three-year, $175.4 million maximum deal. The nine-time NBA All-Star is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. Teams looking to acquire Antetokounmpo must navigate his estimated cap hit of $54.1 million next season.
Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.