"From what I’m hearing from them, a lot"- Mark Cuban hints at players wanting to join forces with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are in sublime form, having won four of their last five fixtures, two of them coming against reigning champions LA Lakers. Luka Doncic is putting up MVP numbers and has played an integral role in getting the Mavericks' campaign back on track following an indifferent start.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reflects on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis' relationship

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently had a sit-down with 'The Athletic', in which the business magnate revealed the kind of equation Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis share. Cuban said:

"As far as their relationship, it’s a good, solid business relationship like two coworkers in any other business may have. You may not go to happy hour with your peers all the time."

The Pittsburgh-born Angel investor was then asked how many star players want to join forces with star guard Luka Doncic, to which he replied:

"From what I’m hearing from them, a lot."

Luka Doncic has been in terrific touch, averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also showing intensity on the defensive end, racking up a steal per game. His partner-in-crime, Kristaps Porzigis, hasn't been particularly impressive, but has still managed to register 20 points and 9 rebounds.

"You are work friends and get along great at work. That’s pretty much how they get along. Over time relationships improve, particularly if a team is winning."



The Dallas Mavericks are currently sixth in the Western Conference, courtesy of a healthy 34-27 record. They won their last NBA game in emphatic fashion, dismantling the Golden State Warriors 133-103. Doncic starred in the win, scoring 39 points, grabbing 6 boards and dishing out 8 assists in just 28 minutes of action.

The Dallas Mavericks are eyeing a playoff berth, and Mark Cuban will certainly want them to go all the way this season. And for that to happen, the Dallas Mavericks management will need to ensure that their two top stars - Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic - enjoy great chemistry both on and off the court.

