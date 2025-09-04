"From the logo isn't risky for CC" - $45 B brand reacts to Caitlin Clark's appearance alongside LeBron James in star-studded commercial

This week, WNBA star Caitlin Clark was seen in a new Nike advertisement that also featured LeBron James. The theme of the commercial centered around athletes risking it all in big moments, showcasing a wide range of professional athletes, from volleyball players, golfers, footballers and more.At one point, Clark was seen as the words &quot;Why risk it? Because you can,&quot; were heard over the footage. In response, Nike, which is worth $45 billion, replied to a fan who uploaded the clip of the commercial, writing:&quot;From the logo isn't risky for CC.&quot;Clark has a lengthy highlight reel showcasing her deep-range 3-pointers. From her time competing at the University of Iowa to her rookie season with the Indiana Fever, the WNBA star has never shied away from taking big shots from downtown.Looking at the latest surrounding Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever ahead of the WNBA playoffsWith just three regular-season games left to go for the Indiana Fever, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the return of the reigning Rookie of the Year.In the meantime, the team was dealt yet another crushing blow this week when Chloe Bibby, whom the team signed in July, suffered a left knee injury. As a result, Bibby is set to miss the rest of the season, adding to the injury woes that have plagued the Fever.In the meantime, there have been no further updates regarding a potential return date for the Fever star, who started full-court practicing this week, but has remained absent from five-on-five scrimmages. Additionally, Clark hasn't started participating in contact drills yet, which has left fans concerned that she may not be ready for a potential playoff run.Fever reporter Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star reported this week that Fever coach Stephanie White stated Clark is &quot;shooting&quot; and doing &quot;mostly individual stuff.&quot;In the meantime, the team is sitting on the cusp of playoff contention. Entering Thursday, Caitlin Clark and the Fever are sitting in eighth place, 1.5 games ahead of the ninth-place LA Sparks.With Clark still on the sidelines, and just three games left to go, only time will tell whether Indiana can remain in postseason contention despite the absence of Clark and the loss of Bibby.