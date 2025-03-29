Frustrated Anthony Davis reveals Luka Doncic's message about one unhappy situation in Dallas

Anthony Davis is settling in well in his new surroundings in Dallas after shockingly getting traded to the Mavericks. He expected to continue his tenure with the Lakers for the foreseeable future after extending his contract by three years in 2023 in a record $186 million deal.

However, Dallas' desire to sign him and the Lakers' securing a younger superstar like Luka Doncic in return altered Davis' career plans overnight without his approval. It took him a while to digest the situation, but almost two months in, the 10x All-Star is happy with his new team.

Anthony Davis does have one problem that he's struggling with, though. It's the same situation his trade partner, Luka Doncic, faced in Dallas. Here's what Davis told Andscape's Marc J. Spears about this:

"I’m happy, man. The only thing I’m not happy about is that I can’t find a damn house in Dallas. I’ve been looking since I got there and I can’t find the house. So, me and the wife trying to figure everything out, but actually Luka told me it took him two to three years to find a house. So, I’m not trying to wait two or three years. I got kids."

Davis had his life planned in L.A. for the foreseeable future before his unexpected move to Dallas. He owns a $32 million mansion, where he and his wife lived with three children.

However, two months in, Davis has yet to find a property in Dallas that he can call his home. Luka Doncic spent seven years in the city and initially lived in a $3.2 million property in the rich Preston Hollow neighborhood. According to former Mavs player Chandler Parsons, Doncic bought a $15 million mansion days before his trade to the Lakers.

Anthony Davis doesn't have a house to invite his former Lakers teammates to

Anthony Davis will face off against his former teammates when the Lakers visit Dallas on Apr. 9. Davis isn't thinking too much about the matchup as he's prioritizing regaining his rhythm after playing only one game since his move to the Mavericks. However, his house situation continues bothering him as he won't have a place to invite his former Lakers teammates to. Here's what he said in his interview with Marc J. Spears":

"I’m trying to get through each game at a time, returning from the injury and making sure that I get a rhythm and get back to where I was. But I’m not. When it gets there, as it gets closer to April 9, [my ex-Lakers teammates] will be hitting me, man, ‘Let us come to the house, let’s hang.’ I ain’t got no house to take them to."

Anthony Davis remains close with everyone from his former team, especially co-star LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt.

